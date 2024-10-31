Gov Fubara Says Money Spent Must Impact Rivers People

The Rivers State Government has reassured the People of the State that every money it spends must translate to tangible benefits to the citizenry.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara gave this assurance during the One Day Public Consultation and Pre Budget Workshop on the 2025 Budget Estimates at the NULGE Consulate in Port Harcourt on Friday 25th October, 2024.

Speaking through his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said under his watch the State has witnessed a renaissance in governance that places the people at the heart of every decision.

He said in 2024 his Administration prudently managed an appropriation of Eight Hundred Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety-Two Million, Four Hundred and Eight-Five Thousand, Four Hundred and Thirty –Three naira, One Kobo (800,392,485, 433.01) which is a remarkable increase from the 2023 figures, noting that the exponential increase reflects his Administration’s expanding capacity to meet the aspirations of the Rivers People and commended the State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning for putting the Public Consultation and Pre Budget Workshop on the 2025 Budget Estimates together.

According to the State Chief Executive the Governments vision in 2025 would be anchored on four cardinal principles which includes Visionary Leadership and Strategic Governance, Economic Innovation and Fiscal Sustainability, Social Justice and Inclusive Development as well as Transformational Infrastructure and Environmental Stewardship.

Governor Fubara who insisted that his commitment to modernization is unwavering said the implementation of the 2025 updated NGF Automated budget template and our alignment with international Public Sector Accounting Standards Position Rivers State at the vanguard of public financial management in Nigeria.

He said in the spirit of participatory democracy various stakeholders have been invited to the programme, stressing that they are not just planning a budget but crafting the future of the State. In his address the State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Sir Dr. Peter Medde said despite the dwindling revenue profile over the last two years Governor Fubara has continued to weather out the storm of the socio economic hardship through the prudent utilization of limited resources of the State, proper prioritization, investment promotion, security and the implementation of people oriented programmes and projects which has resulted myriads of both completed and ongoing projects, across the 23 LGAs.