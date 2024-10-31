Rivers Info Commissioner Pledges Support For Indigenous Publishers

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Warisenibo Joe Johnson has restated his commitment to supporting local publishers in the state.

Warisenibo Johnson, who stated this in his office on Monday while receiving a delegation from the National Network newspaper, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and conferment of the Commissioner of the Year award, admitting he regretted missing the initial award presentation due to his busy schedule filled with official responsibilities.

He said the event underscored his promise that the government would honor and bolster the media landscape in the state, particularly for indigenous publishers.

“I was swamped with inaugurating two councils and attending vital meetings,” he shared. Despite these commitments, he reaffirmed his unwavering support for the local media community.

Addressing the challenges faced by local publishers, Johnson commended the National Network for its resilience in a competitive industry.

“You are a mirror of transmission in our endeavors,” he said, acknowledging the dedication required to thrive in journalism. He stressed the importance of mutual support among media outlets, particularly given the difficulties even larger national newspapers encounter.

Reiterating the Rivers State government’s commitment, Johnson declared, “This government is dedicated to honoring and supporting indigenous publishers.” He called on other media organizations to collaborate with the National Network to ensure local publishers receive the recognition they deserve for their contributions to society.

Drawing from his own experiences in the media field, Johnson attributed his success to the strong foundations laid by his predecessors and peers. “If you are successful and have wonderful successors, then you have a story to tell,” he remarked, highlighting the importance of mentorship within the industry.

Warisenibo Johnson emphasized his open-door policy for collaboration with the media, inviting local publishers to engage actively with the government. “Our doors are open. Let us encourage one another,” he urged, signaling a commitment to fostering a supportive environment for local journalism.

Earlier in his speech, the Publishers of National Network, Rev Canon Jerry Needam thanked the Commissioner for his warm welcome and for taking the time out of his busy schedule to meet with the delegation.

“It is an honor to present this recognition to you and to celebrate your unwavering dedication to the media landscape in Rivers State.

“As local publishers, we understand the unique challenges we face in an industry often dominated by larger national outlets. Yet, it is our resilience and commitment to our communities that drive us forward. Your acknowledgment of our efforts and your promise of support are not just words; they are a vital lifeline for all of us working to elevate local journalis”, the Publisher said. The ceremony not only celebrated the achievements of the National Network but also served as a rallying cry for all stakeholders in the media industry to unite in their efforts to uplift local journalism. With Commissioner Johnson’s pledge of support, the future looks promising for the publishing landscape in Rivers State.