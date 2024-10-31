Retired Army General, Kingsley Nnaa Responds to Allegations

Retired Army General Kingsley Nnaa has firmly rejected unfounded claims allegedlhy made by Comrade Barinuazor Emmanuel, saying he is the lifetime President of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP). Emmanuel allegedly suggested that General Nnaa sponsored protests demanding the removal of Prof. Neenibari Zabbey, Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

In a statement, General Nnaa called the allegations “baseless, defamatory, and malicious,” expressing astonishment at the claims. He clarified that he had no knowledge of any protests organized by NYCOP, headed by Comrade Raymond Nwibani, and that his only awareness of these events came through social media.

Since 2023, General Nnaa has worked closely with Prof. Zabbey as a Civil Security Consultant for HYPREP, collaborating on initiatives designed to benefit the Ogoni community. He questioned why Comrade Emmanuel would allege that he would undermine a colleague and friend.

To address the situation, General Nnaa has issued a 7-day ultimatum for Comrade Emmanuel to produce concrete evidence substantiating his claims. Should he fail to do so, General Nnaa plans to pursue legal action for defamation and reputational harm.

The General’s demands include a public retraction of the allegations, an unreserved apology in two national dailies and two local newspapers, and a withdrawal of the statements on all social media platforms.

General Nnaa also advised Comrade Emmanuel to engage with HYPREP constructively rather than tarnishing his reputation. He cautioned that failure to comply with his demands would be deemed malicious and defamatory. In closing, General Nnaa urged Prof. Zabbey to remain vigilant against individuals like Comrade Emmanuel, who may seek to undermine HYPREP’s progress. He reiterated that he will take necessary legal steps to safeguard his reputation, integrity, and dignity against these unfounded claims.