Gateway International Church Honors Longest-Serving Pastors

The Gateway International Church (GIC), Port Harcourt, has celebrated four dedicated pastors for their 20 years of service. The event which held on Sunday at the Altar of Mercy Ground, Elioparanwo, Port Harcourt the Executive Pastor of the ministry, Pastor Matthew Aganven, Pastor Chinedu Anyanwu, Pastor Nathaniel Ololegbu, and Pastor James Amaegbe.

Performing the ceremony, the Resident Pastor of GIC, Pastor Emeka Ojoko praised the awardees for their unwavering commitment to the church, noting their role in his own pastoral journey.

The Lead Pastor of GIC, Pastor George Izunwa highlighted that these pastors served without salaries, instead thriving through their dedication to God’s work. He urged the congregation to emulate their sacrifices.

The event also featured prayers for the awardees and a monthly benevolence initiative, where the church distributed cash and food items to assist the widows and members facing financial challenges.

Pastor Joseph Ajueshi explained that this support reflects the church’s commitment to its members, driven by Pastor Izunwa’s compassion. Beneficiary Victoria Jonah expressed gratitude on behalf of the recipients, praying for continued blessings for Pastor Izunwa. In total, over 20 members benefited from this month’s initiative.