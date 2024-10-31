Court Bars JAMB From Restricting Underaged Students

The Delta State High Court in Warri has stopped the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) from enforcing its new rule that requires students to be at least 16 years old for university admissions.

This decision comes after a legal challenge against the board’s recent announcement, which said only candidates who turn 16 by August 2025 could gain admission to universities.

JAMB’s announcement on October 16 was part of a new policy from the education ministry that aims to set the minimum age for university students at 18.

However, there was an exception for students applying for the 2024/2025 school year.

John Aikpokpo-Martins, a former leader of the Nigerian Bar Association in Warri, filed the lawsuit on behalf of students born between September 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, who passed their JAMB exams this year.

The case is labeled W/311/FHR/2021 and names JAMB and Edwin Clark University as the respondents.

On Thursday, Justice Anthony Akpovi granted the requests from Aikpokpo-Martins, allowing the affected students to keep their admissions while the case is pending.

The court ruled that JAMB cannot enforce its new rule or take away admissions already granted, including that of Angel Aikpokpo Martins, one of the students affected.

Justice Olotu emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of these students, putting JAMB’s recent announcement on hold and maintaining the current admissions status until further proceedings.

The court also approved a faster handling of the case to ensure it is resolved quickly. “111 is put in abeyance and on hold and the status quo to be maintained is the admission list prior to this circular pending the hearing of the originating motion dated and filed 24/10/24. Reliefs 3(a) and (b) are hereby granted for substituted service by courier service as prayed. Relief 4 for accelerated hearing is also granted”, the judgement read.