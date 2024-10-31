National Network @20: Sen. Maeba Commends Management Over Landmarks

A former Rivers South East Senator, Lee Ledogo Maeba has lauded the management and staff of National network newspapers for contributing their quota in the media space.

He gave the commendation during the grand award and dinner night organised to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the most read and leading Port Harcourt based Newspaper, National Network.

Highlighting the achievements of the Newspaper since 20 years of its existence, the lawmaker noted that National Network Newspaper has tried to sustain the truth for 20 years.

The Senator who represented Rivers South East in the Senate from 2003 to 2011 congratulated National Network team on their 20 years of excellence, robust journalism and interrupted presence on the newsstands, and described them as dedicated professionals.

He further charged journalists to be objective in their reportage stating that journalism is a way of putting the activities of government to check for effective governance.

He however wondered why Nigerians have decided not to do anything in the face of bad governance despite being hungry and angry.

On his part, a former Commissioner of Information and Communication in the state, Dr. Emma Okah described the publisher of the National Network, Reverend Canon Jerry Needam as a focused and committed journalist who has remained resilient in the past 20 years

Earlier, the Publisher of National Network newspaper, Reverend Canon Jerry Needam while reflecting on the milestone, expressed immense pride in the publication’s journey over the past two decades.

He emphasized that the grand celebration represented not just survival, but a testament to resilience, commitment, and the unwavering support of its readers.

On the challenges faced by the newspaper, the Publisher informed that despite numerous obstacles, including economic downturns and technological advancements, National Network has emerged stronger and more dedicated to delivering quality journalism in Nigeria.

He pointed out that reaching 20 years in the industry is a significant achievement, highlighting the paper’s steadfastness in a rapidly changing media landscape. The award and dinner night which was the highlight of the 20th anniversary celebration featured an evening of pomp and pageantry, with dignitaries from various sectors as 30 distinguished individuals were also honored for their contributions to society and the media industry.