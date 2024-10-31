Pay Your Debts For Development of FCT, Wike Warns

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged landowners within the territory to pay all outstanding ground rent or risk losing their properties.

Wike made the appeal during the inauguration of the upgrading of War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Monday.

Describing ground rent as the “FCT’s oil,” the minister stressed the importance of these payments in enabling the FCT Administration to provide infrastructure.

His words, “I have published the names of debtors in today’s newspapers.

“Some of you seated here are debtors; pay your ground rent. That is what I used to construct all the roads in FCT.

“Some of you have been saying, when you go to Abuja you miss your road, you miss your road, is it by mouth? It is ground rent money that we are using to construct the roads.”

Wike urged residents to contribute by paying their ground rent, noting that taxpayers have the right to demand accountability for how their taxes are used.

“So please, I urge you, let us do our own part.

“When you do your own part, and the government does not do its own part, then you can ask questions – what are you doing with all the taxes that we are paying?

“We will tell you what we have done, and what we will continue to do with your money. “When you pay a tax, you have the right to ask questions. What do you do with my money? Nobody will proscribe you for doing that,” the minister said in warning to those who own properties in the FCT.