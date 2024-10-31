Ahoada Flood Victims Get Reprieve

The Rivers State Government says it will not abandon those affected by the ravaging Flood in the State.

Rivers State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu stated this during the presentation of relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Akinima, Headquarters of Ahoada West Local Government Area, on Monday 28th October 2024.

Prof. Odu said the event shows the kind of leadership we have in Rivers State, noting that they brought several things to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“What we are doing is to show care, the Bible says we should rejoice with those who rejoice and mourn with those who mourn, though you are not mourning, but just to show empathy.” The Deputy Governor further stressed.

According to Prof Odu, the Flood Management Committee operations have to do with three phases, phase one deals with sensitization which was held in Ahoada East, and now we are in phase two which is the actual Flood we also have phase three, which is post-flood intervention, stressing that they will continue to support the people even after the flood would have receded.

“We are here to help you manage the situation you find yourselves in. We have taken note of the issues people raised, we have taken note of short-term and long-term effects, and want to believe that action will be taken, so on behalf of the Governor,

I present these materials to you the Chairman, and that you would extend it to residents of Ahoada West indigenes and non-indigenes that do business in Ahoada West, more especially those in the IDP Camps.” The Chairman of the Flood Management Committee further stressed.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ahoada West local Government Area, Hon. Iyekor Ikporo, thanked the State Government for its swift response in alleviating the sufferings of the people, while assuring them that the relief materials would get to the exact victims of the flood.

“The inventory we have here ranging from indomie, garri, rice, yam, beans and oil, are in thousands of bags and gallons, I never thought it would be like this when you said you were coming”. The Chairman quipped.

He noted that Rivers State was in the right direction with Governor Sim Fubara at the saddle, stressing that it has pleased God to make him the leader of the State at this time.

Also speaking one of the stakeholders in the Area, Dr. Patricia Wudhiga, expressed gratitude to the State Chief Executive for remembering the Ahoada West People, noting that it was the first time in over eight years that the State Government was coming to their aid.

Earlier the Medical Officer of Health in Ahoada West Dr. Amadi Stanley said they had sensitized the community on what is expected of them, the next step is to prepare the IDP Camps which has been done already, stating that the State Government has made provision for drugs and other medical consumables. Some residents affected by the flood expressed gratitude to the State Government for bringing succor to them in the form of relief materials.