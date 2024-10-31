IGP Intervenes In Police, NSCDC Fight

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered an investigation into the altercation between officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and the Nigeria Police Force in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

This is in response to a viral video of public confrontation between officers of the two security agencies.

The clash which occurred between personnel of both police and the NSCDC on Tuesday and Wednesday at Elizabeth Estate, Osogbo.

The Osun State Police Command subsequently arrested and detained the NSCDC personnel over the incident.

Reacting, the IGP, who expressed displeasure at the act of unprofessionalism and public display of dichotomy, ordered the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 11, Osogbo to carry out a discreet investigation into the root cause of the matter.

The order was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi. According to him, the IGP called for calm as the Nigeria Police Force under “his leadership would continually work in collaboration with relevant sister security agencies towards ensuring we achieve a safe and secure environment for our dear country Nigeria”.