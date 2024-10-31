Hope Rises For Re-Development Of Old Port Harcourt Township

In a bid to actualize the Urban Renewal vision of the Governor, the Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Committee to Re-develop the old Port Harcourt City Centre, adjoining lands and waterfronts.

The purpose of the committee, according to the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, who inaugurated the Committee on behalf of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, is to restore the beauty, infrastructural and town plan of the old Port Harcourt City alongside adjourning lands and waterways.

The Secretary to the State Government noted that Governor Fubara is saddened by the gradual decay of the old Port Harcourt Township infrastructure and eroded town plan.

He emphasized that the target areas include the old Port Harcourt Township, old GRA, Mile 1 Diobu area, canals and waterfronts in the affected areas.

According to him, “The essence of this committee is to re-develop and renew the Port Harcourt Township, old GRA, Mile 1 Diobu, the waterfronts and canals in these areas. Develop them to a beautiful and functional city.

“Dr. Tonte Davies, the Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority is the Chairman of the Committee, while Xcellon Capital will be Project Advisor.

Many of you from both the private and public sectors are here because the Governor believes you have so much to contribute”.

He explained that key ministries and parastatals were incorporated to play relevant roles, while affected communities were incorporated to ensure inclusivity and for such communities to give constructive advice.

Other members of the committee were incorporated from town planners and companies who operate in the affected environment.

“We expect that this committee, composed of technocrats and bureaucrats, will collaborate and share ideas to transform the old Port Harcourt township, adjourning lands and waterways.

Thank you for accepting the invitation to serve as I urge you to bring to bear your expertise to birth the Governors vision for the State”, he stressed.

The Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, Dr. Tonte Davies and Chairman of the Committee thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on behalf of the members as he promised to fulfil the Governor’s vision to re-develop the old Port Harcourt Township, adjourning lands and waterways. He acknowledged that there is a need to upgrade the old Port Harcourt Township, adjourning lands and waterways, while promising to contribute their wealth of experience to re-develop the affected areas.