President Tinubu Charges New Ministers

President Bola Tinubu, while swearing in seven ministers at the presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, told them that the moment is challenging, and the present situation calls for a very serious commitment. “Yours is a duty to serve and that is what you’ve got to do.”

He also reminded them that they would be abused and criticized but that they should remain focused and not distracted, assuring that the ship, which is his administration, would not sink.

The President also said that his administration has stopped scavengers of the nation’s resources and will completely do the same thing to profiteers and smugglers across the country.

He said he was aware of the fact that the cost of living has gone up, adding that the present situation calls for a very serious commitment.

President Tinubu said his administration would not run away from the challenges and responsibilities, assuring that he will face them headlong.

He commended the National Assembly for diligently and expeditiously living up to expectations by performing its constitutional duty of screening and confirming the ministers on record time.

While congratulating the seven new ministers, the President said: “The moment is challenging, the present situation calls for a very serious commitment. Yours is a duty to serve and that is what you’ve got to do.

“I appreciate the fact that you have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve your nation at the time we are facing the challenges of economic growth and other items like security challenges and others.

“It is not easy to find just the unique people that will surrender their lives, freedoms, and other responsibilities to serve their nation anytime in this time of challenges.

I am sincerely happy that you have done that and that you are here today to be part of a very committed team of Nigerians who have been working tirelessly since 17 months ago when we assumed the responsibility of governing this country. You are called upon to join the team to rescue this country.

“Service is the hallmark of this human endeavor; you are being called upon to serve. Economic recovery is on the horizon. We have a good path to realize our dreams, and it is not just only for us; it is for our children and grandchildren.”

He said despite the challenges the country was facing, the administration was on the right track for the job of re-engineering and retooling the economic path of this country.

“Yes, the cost of living has gone up. I recognize that, and we have satisfied the obligation of paying a new minimum wage across the board,” he said.

President Tinubu said it was a challenge when the country was servicing its debt with 97 percent of its revenue, pointing out that debt servicing has been brought down to 65 percent and it has not defaulted in paying or meeting all its obligations both foreign and domestic.

The President said that the economic challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria, noting that neighboring countries and countries across the world are facing the same challenges.

He said, “In fact, there’s a lot of crime in Europe and America. What pandemic has brought to the economies of the world, but we are navigating through this, and we are working hard.

You will be part of criticism and abuse, don’t worry stay focused, stay resilient. Your thanks Will come with the history of growth and prosperity for this country.”

He further said, “It is my joy and honor to be part of you and to be responsible for over 200 million people in this county. We have taken the bull by the horns. We have stopped the scavengers. We are going to stop completely the profiteers and smugglers of our resources across the country.

“We are not going to run away from our responsibility, we are going to face it, and we have been facing it head-on. With you as a member of this team, I am proud and honored that I am leading you, and we will lead you to success and prosperity. All I can say is welcome onboard, this ship will not sink.”