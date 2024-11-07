Over 43 Soldiers Posted To Boko Haram Frontline Abscond

The Nigerian Army has declared 43 soldiers wanted after their unexplained absence from duty in the ongoing campaign against Boko Haram in Borno State.

These soldiers, drawn from various units and formations across the country, were assigned to the 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga, a community on the frontline of the anti-terrorism effort in Nigeria’s northeastern region.

According to military sources, a statement signed by Major HO Akoh, on behalf of the Commander of the 403 Amphibious Brigade, indicated that these soldiers were required to report for duty by October 31, 2024.

Despite the deadline, the soldiers remain unaccounted for a month later, sparking concerns about desertion amid a tense security environment.

The Nigerian Army’s response has been decisive. Authorities have reportedly frozen the bank accounts of the missing personnel and are working to track down each soldier.

Major Akoh’s statement, which SaharaReporters obtained, outlined the instructions given to other military formations across the country to apprehend and escort any of the soldiers found back to their unit, where they will face disciplinary action.

The military document reads, “Reference A promulgated the posting of the above named SNCO and 42 others from units indicated against their names…

Reference B requested their release to report for military duties to avoid AWOL action against them.

Furthermore, Reference C raised a reminder on the initial request of their release to report no later than October 31, 2024, and they are still absent.”

The Nigerian Army has categorized the soldiers as “AWOL” (absent without leave) as of November 1, with orders in place to enforce disciplinary measures if they are located.

In a further move, the Army instructed its financial and personnel management branches to freeze the soldiers’ accounts, effectively suspending their pay and benefits.

While no specific reasons were given for the soldiers’ absence, desertions have been a recurring challenge for the Nigerian military, particularly among troops stationed in conflict zones like Borno, where they face intense combat conditions. As the security situation in northeastern Nigeria remains volatile, the Army’s hunt for the missing soldiers is expected to continue with rigor.