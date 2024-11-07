Notorious Child Trafficker In Rivers Now In Police Net

The Police in Rivers State have disclosed that Mr Erica, a man in his early 40s who was arrested for abducting and selling his neighbour’s child for 3.6million naira had earlier sold his own son.

Recall that on 29th September, Mr Erica abducted his neighbour’s six month old son at Anekelane street Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt, ran to Uyo in Akwa/Ibom state after he sold the child to a woman who took the baby to Enugu state.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko while giving update on the incident revealed that the prime suspect, Erica was trailed to Uyo where he was arrested and brought back to Rivers state.

SP Koko explained that through discrete investigation five other suspects were arrested including the lady who bought the child and took the baby to Enugu state.

The Police Public Relations Officer added that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation. Meanwhile, the parents of the six months old child, Mrs Hope and Mr. Aniekan Sunday have expressed delight and commended the Mile 1 Police Division, Diobu for their efforts in rescuing the child.