President Tinubu Orders Immediate Punishment Against Officers Involved In Arrest Of Minors

In response to public outcry, President Bola Tinubu has ordered immediate disciplinary action against security personnel involved in the recent arrest of a group of malnourished minors.

The case, which went viral last week, has stirred national concern, prompting the President to intervene directly and demand accountability from law enforcement.

In an official statement, the President’s office announced that all minors detained in the incident will be released and reunited with their families, regardless of any ongoing legal proceedings.

Tinubu expressed deep disapproval of the situation, underscoring that no child should face such treatment. He emphasized that law enforcement officers found responsible will face punishment.

“The President has directed that all minors be released and reunited with their families wherever they are in the country. A committee has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding their arrest, detention, and release. All law enforcement agents involved in the case will be thoroughly investigated, and anyone found culpable will be brought to book,” the statement read.

This directive marks a firm stance by the administration on the humane treatment of children, signaling that instances of excessive or unwarranted use of force will not be tolerated.

The committee’s findings will be instrumental in determining further actions, which may include penalties or reforms to prevent such incidents in the future. The President’s swift intervention has been welcomed by child rights activists and citizens alike, with many calling it a significant step toward greater accountability and respect for human rights within the country’s security forces.