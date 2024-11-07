APC Chieftain, Eze Denounces Smear Campaign Against Amaechi

In a robust defense of former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the now-defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has condemned recent allegations aimed at tarnishing Amaechi’s reputation.

Eze characterized the claims as a “recycled false narrative” propagated by political adversaries and media “irritants” seeking to undermine the former minister.

Eze responded to reports suggesting that Amaechi expressed regret over his involvement with the APC. These reports, attributed to an anonymous source identified as “Mr. Ibe,” claimed that Amaechi felt sidelined by party insiders and questioned his decision to help establish the APC as a significant political force.

“I ordinarily wouldn’t have responded to this deliberate concoction of falsehoods,” Eze stated. “However, the continuous media attacks signify Amaechi’s stature as a pragmatic political leader whose silence has unnerved his detractors.” He dismissed the claims as unfounded, asserting that Amaechi has not authorized any statements regarding his political sentiments.

The controversial report alleged that Amaechi faced sabotage from within the party, particularly during his confirmation as a minister by the National Assembly. The article included quotes that suggested a growing disillusionment with the APC, stating, “I begin to ask myself every day why I made such a political blunder.”

Eze refuted these assertions, labeling the narrative as a “hoax” and the work of “faceless mischief-makers.” He emphasized that Amaechi’s contributions to the APC and his role in the 2015 presidential election were pivotal, noting that without the APC’s formation, Amaechi could have faced severe political repercussions.

“The truth is that Amaechi has no regrets about his association with the APC,” Eze affirmed. “His only concern lies with the government’s failure to address the economic challenges facing Nigerians, exacerbated by poor policies.”

Eze urged the public to disregard the deceptive narratives and warned those perpetuating them to cease their “infantile indulgences.”

He expressed confidence that Amaechi’s commitment to governance and leadership would soon manifest in a renewed agenda for the APC. As the political landscape continues to evolve in Nigeria, Eze’s statements underscore the ongoing tensions within the APC and the challenges faced by its members as they navigate internal power dynamics and external criticisms.