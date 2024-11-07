We’ll Continue to Deliver on Promises despite Distractions – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that the Bori and Omoku Zonal Hospitals will be ready for public use by end of 2024.

The Governor noted the obvious political distractions that are intended to derail any progress in good governance, saying that detractors want to distract government’s focus on delivering quality projects and services to Rivers people.

But the Governor assured that, notwithstanding those political attacks, he is implementing the strategic vision of governance that aligns with the goals of providing affordable healthcare services, quality education and boosting agriculture while in standard infrastructure for the State.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance when he inspected the extent of reconstruction work achieved at the Zonal Hospital Site in Omoku Town in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area on Monday.

The Governor said: “I want you to know this afternoon of this reconfirmation of our commitment to Rivers people that, not minding the attacks, notwithstanding the boast by people who believe they don’t want this State to go forward, that they will be disappointed.

“That they want to make this State to be on fire so that we will be distracted from governance, we want to tell them, that while we face the fire, our eyes are on the ball.

“We will ensure that this particular project is delivered on time, alongside that of Bori Zonal Hospital, by the special grace of God, before the end of this year.”

The Governor, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work done, commended the contractor for adhering to agreed specifications of the project.

Governor Fubara said: “From what we have inspected this afternoon, it is a world-class standard of an intermediary health facility.

“We confirmed that the contractor is working according to specifications because we want this facility to have a mortuary, a laundry which are needed for a standard hospital, and accommodation for the health workers.

“You can see for yourself that you even saw a crane also working at the site of this project.”

Governor Fubara further said: “We promise that this project, as part of what we promised our good people of Rivers State, that healthcare, education and agriculture are the prime things that we must, no matter the circumstances we find ourselves, deliver to our people.”

The Governor also made a stop over at the Ikiri Section of the 33.5 kilometers Elele-Egbeda-Omoku dualised road that also has a river crossing bridge linking Ikwerre- Emohua-Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government areas.

Governor Fubara said that the road project was flagged off in May as part of activities to celebrate his one year in office.

He stated: “This project cuts across three local governments – Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Areas. It is a 33.5 kilometer road with a river crossing bridge that will connect the three local government areas.

“We came here, as you are seeing. I think the contractor is doing a very good job, not withstanding the flood situation that they are battling with. I strongly believe that it will be delivered as promised by the contractor.

“I need to say this so that you also understand the challenges that we are facing: This is a raining season, and we are also having flood situation, but that notwithstanding, the contractor is doing a good job. You can see it yourself.” Governor Fubara insisted that he will not renege on his promise to deliver only the best projects to Rivers people, and provision of standard social services.