Bonny Council Boss Applauds Navy For Apprehending Suspected Kidnappers

The Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Dame Hon Anengi Barasua Claude-Wilcox, DSSRS, JP., has hailed personnel of the Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Navy, Bonny, for their proactive intelligence gathering and successful raide of Ifoko, a settlement around Bonny River, leading to the arrest of suspected kidnappers and armed robbers.

The suspects who were caught on Monday in their hideout with sophisticated guns and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigerian Police for prosecution, are believed to be involved in the piracy issue that has been bedeviling the Bonny sea route in recent months, causing pain and fear to travellers. The Executive Chairman who is determined to deepen necessary collaborations towards smoking out all criminal elements troubling the waterways, assured residents of on-going efforts to improve the serenity of Bonny as the yuletide season sets in and beyond.