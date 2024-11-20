4th Graduation: Dr. Odili Doubles Salary For PUMS Staff

…As PAMO University Celebrates Achievements

…Gov Fubara Bags Doctor of Science Degree

…RSG Offers Automatic Employment to PUMS Medical Doctors

Nigeria’s leading private medical university, Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), has celebrated its achievements amidst enthusiasm and fanfare.

At a colorful ceremony marking the 4th Convocation of the institution, the university highlighted her milestones and contributions to medical education and healthcare in Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

Addressing a large audience at the Prof Abubakar A Rasheed Auditorium on Friday, former Rivers State governor and Pro-Chancellor of PUMS, Sir (Dr) Peter Otunaya Odili emphasized the significance of the day, noting that the university has graduated 223 students firmly equipped to contribute positively to society.

An elated Dr. Odili announced a double salary for all staff of PUMS, even as he declared that on Thanksgiving Day, the university would provide support to graduates as they embark on their new lives.

He reiterated the university’s zero tolerance for social vices such as cultism, gangsterism, sorting, harassment, and drug abuse and other criminal behaviours that go against societal norms and values.

The Pro-Chancellor stressed that students who violate these principles are removed from the university, regardless of their proximity to graduation.

Dr. Odili, Golden Governor of Nigeria, an award bestowed on him by the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) when he was Governor of Rivers State, expressed delight that graduates holding degrees from PAMO University are trusted both in Nigeria and internationally, reinforcing the integrity of their education.

The Pro-Chancellor who also doubles as Chairman of PUMS Governing Council, congratulated the graduates for their hard work and urged them to apply their knowledge and values in the real world, highlighting the importance of perseverance and faith in their journeys.

During the event, Fubara inaugurated two projects: the 500-capacity Sir Siminalayi Fubara Lecture Theatre and a state-of-the-art medical library equipped with e-library facilities.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a safer environment, creating opportunities for prosperity, and driving accelerated transformation across various sectors.

Despite political distractions, Fubara expressed his determination to leave behind a legacy of impactful development.

Fubara was also conferred with a Doctor of Science Degree (Honoris Causa) for his significant contributions to the institution and society.

He said, “We are advancing the cause of peace, security, and unbiased development in our state. Our mandate is to transform our state and communities to achieve the highest standards of security, peace, and prosperity through the responsible management of our God-given resources.

“While we are disturbed by senseless distractions, I assure everyone that we remain focused and committed to delivering on our mandate and leaving the state far better than we met it.”

The governor commended Odili for his vision in establishing PAMO University, noting that it stands as a testament to giving back to society by providing excellent medical education to young Nigerians.

Fubara added, “Reputed to be the first private medical university in Nigeria, PAMO’s mission of producing world-class medical professionals reflects its commitment to excellence in education and training.

“In an era where the standards of education in universities are declining, PAMO has established itself as an island of excellence in medical education and training in Nigeria.”

The Chancellor of PAMO University, Abdulsalami Abubakar, praised Fubara for continuing the scholarship scheme and increasing it from 100 to 150 students, describing the move as inspiring.

In her address, Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christie Mato, noted that the institution has full accreditation for all academic courses across its four faculties from the National Universities Commission and other regulatory bodies.

Of the 76 graduates, Mato said, three earned First Class Honours; 23 graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division); 25 with Second Class Honours (Lower Division); and 25 obtained Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degrees.

Best graduating student, Miss Tracy Kpasa, expressed deep appreciation to God, the university management, the Pre-Chancellor, and the government for their support and initiatives that facilitated the education of the graduates.

She thanked hospitals, healthcare centers, and communities that contributed to the training of the students, emphasizing the collaborative effort involved in their education.

Kpasa reminisced about the challenging yet rewarding journey that led them to this significant day, recognizing the roles of lecturers, mentors, and peers in their academic success. Drawing from the Pre-Chancellor’s lecture titled “Conferences of Choices,” she encouraged her fellow graduates to continue making wise choices in their future endeavors, highlighting that their current achievements stemmed from the decisions they made throughout their education.