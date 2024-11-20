Oba Of Ogbaland Proclaims 2024 Nchaka Festival

…Calls For Peaceful Celebrations

The year’s annual Nchaka (Egwu-Ogba) festival for the people of Ogba Ethnic Nationality in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) in Orashi Region of Rivers State kick started Wednesday 13th November, 2024 with its proclamation by the Oba (Eze-Ogba) in Council.

As Ogba customs and Tradition demands, from the date of the proclamation of this Ancient festival, there will be no burial ceremonies, mourning, enmity, quarrel or fighting during the festivities which ends after Traditional wrestling, but a period of reconciliations, merriment, visitations, exchange of gift items, dancing and Cultural displays.

The Ancient Nchaka festival which is the highest age long and most revered end of year festival celebrated by the people of Ogba kingdom in Rivers State both at home and in abroad irrespective of their belief is a period to commemorate the celebrations of the end of the Traditional year heralding the beginning of a new season.

According to a press statement issued by the head of media, Oba’s Palace Omoku, Prince Charles Amadike-Otoboh JP. (Mbohkrikri) this period is also used to offer special thanks and prayers to God Almighty for peace, unity and rapid progress of the oil and gas rich Ogba Kingdom, her sons, daughters, in-laws, friends, neighbors and indeed for all good Nigerians.

The programme of activities lined up for the 2024 Nchaka festival as released by the Oba in Council in conjunction with members of the 2024 Nchaka festival planning committee chaired by the Eze Ohali of Ogbaland, HRM, Dr. Chima V. A. Gilbert Nwajari are as follows: (a) Nchaka Proclamation (Ekwe Nchaka) Wednesday 13th (Nkwota) November, (b) Nchaka Market (Ahia-Egwu) Thursday, 21st (Nkwota) November, (c) Women Festival (Nchaka Ka-Iyenwa) Sunday, 24th (Awhor) November, while the climax of the ancient festival men Nchaka (Nchaka Ka-Ikenwa) will hold on Thursday, 28th (Awhor) November, in all communities in Ogba Kingdom.

The features for the 2024 Nchaka Traditional Wrestling Competition (Mgba-Egwu) as also fixed are Friday 29th (Nkwo) November, for Obakata, Communities, Sunday 1st (Orie) December, for Obieti Communities, Monday 2nd (Awhor) December for Usomini Communities, Tuesday 3rd (Nkwo) December, for Obosi Communities, Thursday 5th (Orie) December for Obohia Communities, the people of Egi, Igburu and Usomini groups will have their wrestling days as programmed by the accredited Traditional Rulers, Ochi-Oha’s, Chiefs, Elders and Opinion Leaders of those groups.

Other activities lined up for the 2024 Nchaka celebrations includes fasting and prayer session on Friday 22nd November, Ogba carnival day Saturday, November 23rd, Quarters cultural displays contest for Usomini, Obakata and Usomini zones on November 25th, 26th and 27th respectively, while interdeminational thanksgiving service to mark a peaceful festival is slated to hold at St. Michael’s (Anglican) Church, Omoku on Sunday 8th December, 2024.

Addressing Stakeholders made up of Traditional and Religious Leaders, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, the Political Class, Community Development Committees (CDC), Representatives of the Youths, Women and Non-Indigenes as well as Security Agencies, the Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Barr. (Dr.) Nwachuku Obuoha Nnam Obi III Congratulated Ogba people for witnessing this year’s Nchaka (Egwu-Ogba) festival despite high cost of living in the country.

The Ogba monarch disclosed that if not that it would be a taboo, this year’s Nchaka festival would have been suspended because of sufferings in the area which is not unconnected with the hardship in the country and the effect of the 2024 flood which caused havoc in ONELGA. He therefore charged the people to ensure, they celebrate the festival with the usual pervading spirit of brotherliness, togetherness and with happiness and warned against display of diabolical objects by any person or group.

The Eze-Ogba hinted that in near future Nchaka and other Ogba festivals will be generally celebrated by the entire Ogba people same period irrespective of groups and commended Ogba people for the peace and unity currently existing in the Kingdom and prayed it should continue.

He called on all sons and daughters of Ogba Kingdom, their in-laws, friends and well- wishers to return home to celebrate this year’s Nchaka festival as the festival is for all including the Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists and used the proclamation ceremony to formerly approve the recognition of HRH, Peter Emeka Osoh as the Ochi- Oha Ali-Utah (Obakata) Omoku of Ogbaland

All those who spoke at the ceremony among them are, the Iyasira 13th and Traditional Prime Minister of Ogbaland, HRH. Eze Lious Ajie, the Eze-Ohali III of Ogbaland and Chairman 2024 Nchaka Planning Committee HRM Eze (Dr.) Chima V. A. Gilbert Nwajari, the Chairman Ogba Divisional Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs the Okaikwu of Ogbaland Chief Dr. Ajumuokechukwu Gorden Ajie and the Onueze Ka Oba (Eze Ogba) Chief Azubuike Osiagor Commended the Oba of Ogbaland for peacefully proclaiming of this year’s Nchaka festival which is the fourth (4th) since his coronation in 2021 and promised they will ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully in the Kingdom. As customary, Traditional Rulers, Chiefs, Elders and Elites from Umu-Ebe (Edihuru) Royal Kindred from all the communities in Ogba Kingdom met a forth night ago to fix the 2024 Nchaka festival dates and forward same to members of Oba in Council for rectification and formal proclamation.