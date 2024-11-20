Re: Statement Of Refutation And Clarification From A Factional NYCOP  President – National Network Newspaper’s Response And Defense

The National Network newspaper prides itself on journalistic integrity and responsibility. Perhaps, we need to emphasize that the press is a court of public opinion whose only interest is public interest which must be guarded religiously. National Network therefore as a media house and by extension, an institution of social construction of reality, must live up to its motto: “For Perfect Truth”. It’s democratic and open to all members of the public with identifiable credentials – name, address, occupation, among others.

Its responsibility is to duly and adequately inform and educate the society, and very far from adjudging which person or group is authentic in the face of conflicting claims. There are appropriate quarters and authorities statutorily assigned with that and definitely not the press.

The worst scenario is to invoke the right of reply and refutal where necessary. We are only bound within the ambit of professional ethics and other laws guiding our operations. It is also expected that any person by reason of his position, status, office or group who makes a claim should be courageous enough to own up and not succumb to shameful cowardice that is the feature of mischief makers and ordinary profiteers who trade in cheap blackmail.

It is against this backdrop that we wish to respond to the recent statement issued by Comrade Nwibani Raymond Marcus, factional President of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP), refuting an article published in our newspaper.

The publication in question was based on an interview granted by the supposed President of NYCOP, Comrade Nwibani Raymond Marcus to one of our reporters. The interview was conducted in good faith, adhering to our standard journalistic practices, and the comments attributed to the factional NYCOP President, Comrade Nwibani Raymond Marcus, were reported verbatim. And as such, we take exception to any statement or insinuation that impinges on our honour and sense of value not withstanding where it is coming from, be it friends or foes.

We wish to respond that it is incorrect to accuse Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam of personally authoring or publishing the article, as he is not the manager overseeing the daily operations of the newspaper. The National Network operates as an independent media organization with a dedicated editorial team that handles all publications. Rev’d Canon Needam’s role is distinct from the editorial process, and attributing the publication to him is both unfair and misleading.

We emphasize that at no time did National Network newspaper act with malice or intent to tarnish the reputation of Comrade Nwibani or NYCOP. Our goal remains to inform the public on issues of importance and amplify the voices of individuals and organizations working to improve society.

To address the demands made by Comrade Nwibani, are committed to transparency and are prepared to share our recordings and notes from the interview with Comrade Nwibani and NYCOP’s leadership to verify the authenticity of our report.

A retraction is not warranted as the article was published based on credible statements made during an interview. However, we remain open to publishing any clarifications or responses from NYCOP to ensure a balanced perspective.

National Network newspaper stands firm on its ethical principles and rejects any insinuation of compromise or undue influence by external parties, including HYPREP or any other entity. National Network has, over the years, gained respect for its unwavering commitment to truth and justice. We remain dedicated to maintaining this reputation by upholding the highest standards of journalism. We encourage Comrade Nwibani to engage in constructive dialogue with us to address any misunderstandings and assure him of our commitment to accurate and fair reporting.