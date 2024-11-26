Khana Council Vice Chairman Offers Condolences To Senator Lee Maeba

The Vice Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Lady Rita Waate has expressed heartfelt condolences to Senator Lee Maeba following the passing of his mother.

Accompanied by his wife, the Senator warmly welcomed her and her entourage, which included prominent women leaders from Khana LGA.

Hon. Lady Waate extended her heartfelt sympathies, highlighting the late mother’s dedication as a devoted Christian who nurtured those around her. She noted that the Luuwa community would deeply miss her presence.

In response, Senator Maeba thanked the Vice Chairman for her compassionate visit and encouraged her to embrace the responsibilities of her elected position.

He emphasized the importance of representing their principal, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubura GSSRS, and urged her to collaborate closely with the executive chairman to empower women in the community.

Reflecting on the late mother’s legacy of hospitality, Senator Maeba advised Hon. Lady Waate to foster unity and support among her team. He also mentioned the need for her supporters to be present for the burial, which will be attended by the governor and his delegation.

Senator Maeba expressed his gratitude for Hon. Lady Waate’s visit, acknowledging the vital role of the dynamic women leaders accompanying her.