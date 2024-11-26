Khana Bubbles As Sen Lee Maeba’s Mother, Mrs. Erefori Maeba, Bishop Yorbee, Justice Nyordee’s Mother Go Home Saturday, Nov. 30

Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State is set to come alive on Saturday, November 30, as it hosts the burial ceremonies of three prominent figures whose lives have left indelible marks on their communities. The event is expected to draw a multitude of dignitaries, community leaders, and sympathizers from across the country.

At the forefront is Leka Mrs. Erefori Basi Maeba, the mother of 6th Assembly Senator, Lee Maeba, whose contributions to the political and social development of the area have earned her family widespread recognition. A woman known for her unwavering strength, compassion, and devotion to family, Mrs. Maeba’s final rites are anticipated to be a grand celebration of a life well lived.

Leka Mrs. Erefori Basi Maeba, will be committed to mother earth at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Nyor-Khana Diocese, Kalaoko Circuit, Luwa Local Church. The burial service is expected to attract a large turnout, including top political figures, traditional rulers, and members of the Methodist Church community.

Adding to the momentous occasion is the farewell to Bishop Yorbe, a spiritual giant and revered leader of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

His illustrious career included serving as the former Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese and the pioneering Bishop of Bori Diocese. A man described as calm, sincere, and unwavering in his commitment to God’s work, Bishop Yorbe’s legacy will be celebrated with deep reverence.

“Okwale Has Lost Again; A Saint Has Gone Home.” These words of tribute echo the sentiments of many who admired Bishop Yorbe’s flawless character and profound impact.

One mourner put it succinctly, “He was a man with no flaws, very calm, sincere, and deeply committed to God’s work”. Late Bishop Yorbe is remembred as a shining example of faith and service.

Completing the trio is Mrs. Letam Nyordee, the mother of Justice Letam Nyordee. A pillar of strength and matriarch of a distinguished family, she was instrumental in shaping the values of integrity, education, and service that her children embody. Her passing marks the end of an era for the Nyordee family and the community she so deeply inspired.

The burials are set to feature a blend of traditional and religious ceremonies, including tributes that will highlight the immense contributions of the deceased to their families and society.

Residents of Khana have expressed a mix of emotions, describing the day as both a solemn occasion and a celebration of exceptional lives.

Preparations for the day are in full swing, with local authorities collaborating with community leaders to ensure a smooth and secure event. Traffic management plans and security measures are being finalized to accommodate the expected influx of mourners.

As Khana bubbles with anticipation, the community is ready to pay its final respects to Leka Mrs. Maeba, Bishop Yorbee, and Mrs. Nyordee, whose legacies will forever remain etched in the hearts of those they touched.