Metro

Supreme Court Nullifies National Lottery Act

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 7 minutes ago
0 Less than a minute

The  Supreme Court, on Friday, nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 enacted by the National Assembly. A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment held that the National Lottery Act 2005 should no longer be enforced in all states, except the Federal Capital Territory, in respect of which the National Assembly is empowered to make laws.

The apex court, in the lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, held that the National Assembly lacked the powers to legislate on issues relating to lottery and games of chance.

The court also stated that such powers only reside with the state Houses of Assembly, which possess exclusive jurisdiction over lottery and games of chance.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 7 minutes ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Memorandum By The Ogoni People To Justice Mamman Nasir Federal Government Boundary Adjustment Commission In 1976

17 minutes ago

Niger Delta French Quiz: Encourage Children With Flair For Foreign Language, Says University Don 

6 days ago

Notorious Kidnapper In Ogoni Meets Waterloo

6 days ago

4th Graduation: Dr. Odili Doubles Salary For PUMS Staff

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button