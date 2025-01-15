Oba Of Ogbaland Charges Ogba Indigenes In Diaspora To Visit Home

…Says Peace Has Returned

The Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Barr. Dr. Nwachuku Nnam Obuoha-Obi III, has called on Ogba sons and daughters in the diaspora to stay connected to their roots, encouraging them to visit home often and contribute to the development of Ogba land, emphasizing that there is no place like home.

He also advised them to lead exemplary lives worthy of emulation, avoid negative associations, resist engaging in illegal activities and remain ambassadors of peace and integrity, no matter the challenges they may face in their respective countries they are residing.

The Ogba monarch made these remarks recently, while hosting Dr. Stanley Ekeuku Otoboh (son of Prince Charles Amadike-Otoboh, JP, Mbohkrikri), during a New Year visit to the palace. The visit was an opportunity to celebrate Dr. Otoboh’s recent academic achievement of earning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

He used the occasion to highlight the improved security situation in the region, noting that Ogba indigenes abroad no longer need to fear visiting home. As according to him, with the help of God Almighty, Ogba Kingdom and indeed ONELGA in Rivers State has become one of the most peaceful areas in Nigeria.

Oba Nwachuku Nnam Obi III congratulated Dr. Otoboh for his outstanding accomplishments, describing him as a source of pride not only to his family but for the Ogba people and commended his parents for their dedication to his education, underscoring that education remains the best investment anyone can make.

He also appealed to all Ogba indigenes, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, who have been blessed by God, to remember their roots and encouraged them to bring glory to Ali-Ogba by establishing industries, creating empowerment initiatives, and undertaking meaningful projects to benefit the kingdom.

In his speech, the Mbohkrikri, Prince Charles Amadike – Otoboh, JP had told the Ogba monarch that Dr. Stanley Otoboh (his 3rd son) who has been out of the country for a long time for his Academic pursuit and came home for the just concluded yuletide and his PhD Certificate was brought to him for his royal blessing as he has brought glory to the kingdom through his academic excellence.

Also speaking, the Iyasira 13th and Traditional Prime Minister of Ogbaland, HRH, Eze Louis Chukwudi Ajie JP, who was among the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs who were at the palace to join the Oba, Eze-Ogba to receive his guests commended Dr. Stanley Otoboh for making Ogba people proud through his academic achievements and prayed God Almighty (Chuku Abiama) to continue to protect, guide and give him good health as to enable him continue to excel in life without any hitch.In his appreciation speech, Dr. Otoboh Stanley Ekueku, who was accompanied by his parents and some of his siblings, expressed gratitude to the Oba for the warm reception and royal advice and also commended him for his exemplary leadership in the Ogba Kingdom and pledged to continue representing the kingdom with honour.

He paid special tribute to God Almighty for His faithfulness and support throughout his journey and lauded his parents, relatives, and friends for their unwavering encouragement and sacrifices that contributed to his success.

Dr. Otoboh Stanley Ekueku holds a Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) from the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, in 2010.

He earned a B.Sc. (Hons) in Medical Genetics from Swansea University in 2015, after which he completed his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in Ogun State from 2015 to 2016. He then pursued an M.Sc. in Medical Genetics and Genomics from the University of Glasgow, in 2018 and earned his PhD in 2024 from the University of Edinburgh.

The young geneticist, immunologist and infection research expert, and a certified teacher is currently a Research Fellow at the Sanger Institute, Cambridge, UK. He is also an active member of several professional and voluntary organisations, including the British Society of Parasitology. The visit was concluded with prayers led by the Oba of Ogbaland for continued peace, progress, and unity in Ogba Kingdom and its people.