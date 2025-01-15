Report On Post-Christmas Activities In Rural Communities, Isiokpo, KELGA, Rivers State

By Prince, Sir, (Prof) Amadi Fyneface, C.

As the festive season draws to a close, many rural communities have begun to wind down their Christmas celebrations.

The use of traditional artifacts, including masquerades, has marked the cultural festivities, but with the end of Christmas, families that traveled for the holidays are now preparing to return to their homes and resume regular activities for the New Year.

Schools, including primary and secondary institutions, are set to reopen on January 6, 2025.

However, attendance is expected to be low during the first week of the term.

In light of this situation, government transport agencies are urged to enhance their operations to facilitate smoother travel.

The reliance on private transportation alone may not suffice to meet the needs of returning families.

Fred Ohuo, former Director of Supervision at the Senior Secondary School Board in D/Line, Port Harcourt, has called for immediate supervision of school resumption.

A native of Elele in Kelga, he emphasized the importance of effective management within school boards to ensure that students achieve commendable results in both NECO and WAEC examinations.

As schools prepare to begin the second term of the 2024/2025 academic year, it is crucial to implement checks and ensure readiness for the students’ return.

The cultural significance of Christmas celebrations cannot be overlooked.

While some may argue that cultural practices should not be strictly adhered to, many individuals appreciate the opportunity to engage with traditional displays during the festive season.

It is essential to recognize that traditions and cultural practices hold significant value and should be respected.

Long Live Ikwerre Tribe

Long Live Igbo Tribe

Long Live Rivers State

Long Live All States of Nigeria

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria

