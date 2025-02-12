PDP Bot Snubs Anyanwu, Affirms Ude- Okoye As National Secretary

Politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Wednesday affirmed Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.

The decision of the Board was made public by the BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara at the ongoing 80th session in Abuja.

Wabara said the BoT affirmed Ude-Okoye after the trustees thoroughly reviewed documents provided by both aggrieved parties.

Ude-Okoye was PDP’s former National Youth Leader before he was adopted by the party’s South-East Caucus to replace Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary.

Recall that on January 31, PDP governors, led by Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, endorsed the Court of Appeal judgment, which affirmed Ude-Okoye as National Secretary and urged the National Working Committee, NWC, to implement it.

The PDP Governors Forum also distanced its members from Anyanwu and confirmed Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary during a meeting in Asaba, Delta State. Despite the party’s stance, Anyanwu insisted on the position, leading to a clash that occurred during a meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja last week.

