APGA Warns PDP, APC To Steer Clear Of Osun State

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), under the leadership of its State Chairman, Wole Adedoyin, has expressed grave concern over the recent political tensions in the state, calling on both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from actions that could destabilize the peace and unity of Osun State.

Speaking after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held yesterday in Osogbo, Wole Adedoyin warned the two major political parties against turning Osun State into a war ground due to their selfish political ambitions. He stated that the interests of the people of Osun should remain the primary focus, rather than fueling a cycle of violence and unrest for personal or party gains.

Recent developments have seen Governor Ademola Adeleke accusing his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, of trying to incite violence in the state by using security forces to reinstate local government chairmen and councillors elected under the APC in the controversial October 15, 2022 elections. Governor Adeleke’s allegations have heightened political tensions and have the potential to spiral into further instability.

Governor Adeleke’s claim is based on his assertion that the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, only allowed the appeals filed by the APC-elected chairmen but did not mandate their reinstatement. He emphasized that this development is a matter of legal interpretation, urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene to prevent former Governor Oyetola from escalating matters that could threaten the peace in Osun State.

In response, Osun APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, dismissed the accusations, advising Governor Adeleke to seek recourse through the Supreme Court instead of engaging in what he described as baseless blackmail against Oyetola, who now serves as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Olabisi clarified that Oyetola had not directed any individual or group to incite violence, countering Adeleke’s claims by accusing him of deliberately attempting to discredit his predecessor.

APGA’s Chairman, Wole Adedoyin, in his statement, emphasized that such political disagreements should not be allowed to escalate into violence. He pointed out that the people of Osun have suffered enough from political instability, and the ongoing rivalry between the PDP and APC should not result in bloodshed or turmoil for the innocent citizens of the state.

Adedoyin further stated that the use of security forces for partisan gains is a dangerous precedent and could lead to a breakdown in law and order in Osun State. He urged both Governor Adeleke and Oyetola to act responsibly and resolve their issues through dialogue, legal channels, and mutual respect for the rule of law, rather than resorting to actions that could lead to unnecessary conflict.

The APGA Chairman also reminded the leaders of the PDP and APC that the security of lives and properties is paramount. He condemned the rising instances of political violence and called for all political parties in the state to collaborate for peace and unity rather than furthering personal and party interests that could put the future of Osun State at risk. “We cannot afford to let the politics of Osun State degenerate into another conflict zone. Our people deserve peace, progress, and development. We, as leaders, must put the welfare of the citizens above political rivalry. Both parties must take a step back and focus on what truly matters — the growth and stability of Osun State,” Adedoyin urged.