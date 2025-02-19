PDP’S BOT Chairman, Sen. Wabara Gives Kudos To Gov. Otti Over Achievements

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has again praised Governor Alex Otti (OFR), for his good works in Abia state.

A former Senate President, as well as ex-President of the National Assembly, Senator Wabara spoke on Sunday 16th February, at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, during the 80th Birthday Celebration of Dr. Godswill Emelike Okoro, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) who served under the first tenure of the Immediate past Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Senator Wabara stated that he was a citizen of Abia State before becoming a member of PDP.

In his words, “Before becoming a PDP card-carrying member, before becoming an NRC card-carrying Member in this State, I, Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara, was first and foremost a citizen of Abia.

“Politics ends after campaigns, after elections and then you start thinking of governance.

Even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia! And, I am saying it again! Maybe now since they said I was suspended, they can now expel me.

“But, having said so, sir, continue with the works; our ancestors in Abia are with you”, Senator Wabara declared.

He jokingly called on the PDP leadership in the State to go on air the next day to suspend Dr. Emelike Okoro, whom Governor Otti came to celebrate.

Sen. Wabara who vowed that nobody can suspend him in the PDP for speaking the truth that everyone can see, declared that he would continue to appreciate Governor Otti for the good works he is doing.

“I will be one of those who will continue to appreciate you. I have not mentioned labour Party; I have always mentioned Governor Alex Otti. We are all with you,” the BOT chairman of PDP declared.

Sen. Wabara said that Governor Otti who they never wanted to be Governor is the one recovering the State from the ruins of bad governance.

Also speaking, the birthday celebrant, Dr. Emelike Okoro, said that Governor Otti has brought a breath of fresh air to Abia State.

He commended the Governor for the recent flag of the reconstruction of Onuinyang-Oporoenyi Oboro Road traversing Bende LGA in Abia North Zone of the State and Ikwuano LGA in Abia Central Zone of the State, saying that it will greatly boost the agricultural sector of the State from that corridor.

Dr. Okoro recalled what he told Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe when he came to seek his support for governorship, saying that he told him that he would not back him for governorship and that he should go back to the Senate and remain Nma Agha ndi Igbo (the sword of the Igbos). He said that he was looking for a breath of fresh air.

Looking at the Governor, the octogenarian said, “Alex Otti, you have brought a breath of fresh air.” Dr. Okoro said that one of the things that amazes him about Governor Otti is his accessibility, saying that he always answers his calls.

In his speech at the event, Governor Alex Otti, OFR, congratulated Dr. Emelike Okoro on his 80th birthday, saying that he has turned “80 years younger.”

He explained that his relationship with Dr. Okoro transcends politics, saying that he is like a father and mentor to him.

The Governor restated that his administration does not tolerate any form of segregation, maintaining his stance that so long as you live in Abia and do the things expected of a citizen, you are from Abia.

He described Abians as people of excellence and called on those living on primordial sentiments to wake up and embrace the new Abia that his administration is building which is anchored on excellence, capacity, competence, equity, and so on

Governor Otti, who called for a return to the culture of respect for the elders, which the Igbos are known for, warned those insulting the elders in the name of politics or whatever reason to desist from doing so as such, has curses, which, if pronounced by the elders become effectual.

Governor Otti said that it is in the spirit of respecting the elders that he attended the Birthday celebration of Dr. Okoro and will continue to do so irrespective of party affiliation. He went on to announce that he will return to the International Conference Center next to celebrate Senator Abaribe, who turns 70 years by the 1st of March, and Senator Chris Adighije, who turns 80 years, on March 22nd.