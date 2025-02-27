Ogoni Oil Resumption: Gokana Demands State Creation, Implementation Of Ogoni Bill Of Rights

As the Ogoni Dialogue Committee continues in their assignment to galvanise Ogoni position in the ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government on oil resumption in Ogoniland, the people of Gokana in Gokana local government area of Rivers State have presented their demands before the committee.

The various communities which spoke through their representatives at a town hall meeting with the Dialogue Committee at Kpor, headquarters of Gokana LGA, reiterated their support for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland.

Co-Chairman of the Dialogue Committee, Archbishop Ignatius Kattey (Rtd) while speaking at the Town Hall Meeting had informed the communities that the meeting was part of the process of collating views, inputs and ideas of Ogonis to assist the committee come up with a position to present to the Federal Government.

Kattey noted that already the Federal Government has started the confidence building measures presented to them by the Ogoni delegation by signing into law the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Saakpenwa and expedition of work on the Onne section of the East West Road.

He assured the people that their inputs would be highly regarded and further commended paramount rulers of the various communities for their village square meetings to articulate their points for the committee.

The committee co-chair thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for their commitment towards the dialogue process.

“Today’s town hall meeting is not merely a formality but a crucial part of the series of grassroots consultations the Ogoni Dialogue Committee has planned.

“We are here to ensure that the voices of Ogoni people, Gokana and all Ogonis are heard clearly in the ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government.

” Your insights, experiences and aspirations are vital in shaping our collective future and I want to take this moment to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, Governor Siminalayi Fubara for this current initiative to dialogue with Ogoni people,” he said..

“As we move forward, we encourage each communities represented here today to submit hard copies of their written memorandum to the committee as they are essential to our work. Your written submissions will ensure that every voice is captured and considered to articulate our demands,” Kattey added.

Meanwhile, the communities in their submissions amongst other things, called for the creation of Bori State and implementation of Ogoni bill of rights.

Deacon Goddy Baadom who spoke onbehalf of Bera Community insisted that the creation of Bori state should first be considered as a major prerequisite for resumption of oil exploration.

He stated: “The creation of Bori State is obligatory if oil would be explored in Bera Community”.

Others demanded for full implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, amenities for the communities, while also calling for a stake in the would-be oil prospecting firm.

In his remark, the King of Gokana Kingdom, King Festus Babari Bagia, described the dialogue process as a significant milestone of their quest for justice and equity in Ogoniland.

The kiyng advised indigenes of Ogoni to avoid violence or any action that might jeopardise their interest, adding that “Our leaders must ensure that our demand is achieved”.