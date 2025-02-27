PDP Stalwart Urges Gov Fubara To Be Proactive Over Rivers Political Crisis

A Stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Hon Ken Amadi has urged Gov Siminalayi Fubara to be proactive in handling the self inflicted political crisis in the State as according to him, “the Wike-led camp is not playing, neither are they considering any form of reconciliation in the near future.

He stated this over the weekend in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Hon Amadi who is also the Igwuruta Liaison Officer (CLO) as well as the Vice chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) lend his support to the call of a Civil Liberty Organization under the aiges of Initiative For Transparent Strategy And Good Leadership (ITSGL) led by Chizy Enyi Esq. which suggested and indeed issued ultimatum to the governor to evict the former pro-Wike lawmakers from the Assembly quarters and the venue they are using to forment trouble for the Fubara administration.

You would recall that the ITSGL had last week issued a 7 day ultimatum to the governor to consider evicting the defected lawmakers from the Assembly quarters failure which they will sue the governor to drive home their demand.

Hon Amadi also urge the governor to brace up and probe the immediate past administration in the State including the past Council chairmen whom the FCT Minister is using as his foot soldiers which he noted will ultimately silence their camp.

He reiterated that the Martin Amaewhule-led former lawmakers lost their seats when God forced them to defect from the PDP to the APC in their desperation to hatch their plots, adding that they are only using the courts as a delay tactics to deliver a knockout to the Fụbara administration.

He wondered why the INEC authorities themselves have been reluctant to conduct a bye election to fill the existing vacancies.

The PDP stalwart used the opportunity to commend the Chief of Staff, Govt House, Rt Hon Edison Ehie, PhD and the RSHA Speaker, Rt Hon Victor Oko Jumbo for the tactical support they are offering the Fubara administration both in the Executives and the Legislative arms of the government respectively, adding that posterity will be kind to both of them for coming to the rescue of Rivers people when it mattered most.

He also commended governor Fubara for his peaceful disposition in course of delivery of good governance but begged to differ a bit with him.

“I know our governor is a peace loving and law abiding leader but sometimes it is said that attack is the best defence tactics.

He stated that Rivers youths are no longer comfortable with what he described as the hide and seek game, urging the governor to deal with them decisively.

Hon Amadi condemned in its entirety the mission of the National Assembly Caucus from Ricers state who escalated the situation last week with their visit to the stranded Martin Amaewhule led former lawmakers instead of joining forces with other stakeholders to look for peaceful resolution of the impasse and urged the governor to immediately initiate a recall process for the National Assembly caucus members from their Wards for abandoning their mandate and rather embark on evil plots against their constituents. He once more urged the governor not to entertain any fear, assuring him that with his superlative performance within the two years of his administration, which he noted, has swelled his support base, “there is nothing the opposing can do to disturb his second term ambition”; he assured.