Gov Adeleke Swears In Osun LGA Chairmen, Councilors With Makinde, Mohammed In Attendance

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Sunday swore in local government chairmen and councillors across the state.

Adeleke’s special adviser on SDG and multilateral relations, Banks Omishore, on Sunday disclosed that the inauguration is ongoing.

According to him, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and his counterpart from Bauchi State, Bola Mohammed, are in the state in solidarity with Adeleke.

“Swearing in of the Local Government Chairmen and their counselors is now ongoing. Governor Seyi Makinde and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi are here on a solidarity visit to the governor,” he said on his X account.

This comes after the State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, announced the Peoples Democratic Party, winner of all chairmanship and councilorship positions in Saturday’s local government election.

Newspot reports that the election has been greeted with controversies.

In the run-up to the election, the opposition parties in the state, All Progressives Congress and Labour Party boycotted the polls. Despite advice from the Nigeria Police Force and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi against the election, the state government under the leadership of PDP insisted that the election be held.