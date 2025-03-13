El-Rufai Dumps APC, Joins Another Party

Immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has officially resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), according to reports from Kaduna.

One of the reports, by the portal The News Guru, said that El-Rufai, in a resignation letter submitted on Monday to his ward in Kaduna State, cited irreconcilable differences with the ruling party’s leadership, after which, expressed disappointment with the party’s trajectory in recent years.

“I have diligently served the APC and made my contributions to its viability as a political platform,” he reportedly stated. “However, developments in the last two years have confirmed a troubling disregard for democratic principles and progressive values that I hold dear.”

The former APC chieftain was founding member of the party and played a key role in securing electoral victories for the party in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

El-Rufai, while reflecting on his tenure as Kaduna governor, highlighted his administration’s focus on human development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and investment.

He added that his decision to part ways with the APC was due to growing concerns about governance and internal party dynamics.

“At this point in my political journey, I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish,” he said.

Announcing his move to the SDP, El-Rufai expressed gratitude to his mentors, colleagues, and supporters, reaffirming his commitment to advancing democratic principles. “As a member of the SDP, I am committed to fostering a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in upcoming elections,” he said.