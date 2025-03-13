Iconic Super Eagles captain and legend, Ahmed Musa, on Sunday in Ilorin, said that it would amount to total disaster for Nigerian football if Nigeria fails to make to the 2026 World Cup.

According to him, a whole generation of talented players would be lost and with it confidence for upcoming players for the country.

Musa made this explanation at the Taiwo Awoniyi Sports Media Center/SWAN Secretariat, Ilorin, where he also heaped plaudits of the Nottingham Forest ace, Awoniyi for helping the sports writers complete a functional work Secretariat.

“The Super Eagles are in a very difficult situation right but we believe in our selves that we can still scale through,” Musa said.

Adding further, he said: “Super Eagles cannot be absent from the 2026 World Cup.

It is going to be a big disaster for Nigerian players not to be at the World Cup.”

Super Eagles is currently in the Fifth position in group C with South Africa, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Benin.

But the Super Eagles striker believes that the Rwanda game for which he has been called up to join others is key to turning around Eagles fortune.

“The important game is Rwanda. If we can get the three points from that match it’s going to be a turning point for us. But it is not just a job for the Super Eagles alone.

Every Nigerian must be involved because we need their support,” he said.

Musa also commended teammate , Awoniyi for his gestures to the state sports writers guild, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN.

“I am going to say a very big thank you to my younger brother, Taiwo Awoniyi for this magnificent building he has built for SWAN. “Every footballer needs to learn from what Awoniyi has done.