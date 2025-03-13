Doyin Okupe Is Dead

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a prominent Nigerian physician, politician, and former presidential aide, has died.

Okupe, wo was Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation during the 2023 presidential election, passed away at the age of 72, according to a report by Sahara Reporters this Friday morning, March 7, 2025.

The portal uoted unnamed sources close to the family as disclosing that Dr. Okupe had been critically ill in the weeks leading up to his demise.

“His health had reportedly deteriorated significantly, prompting concern among his loved ones and supporters,” the report said, adding thathis death was linked to cancer, marking the end of a long struggle with the illness.

Okupe had been hospitalised with prostate cancer in October 2023 and was flown to Israel for treatment.

However, it was learnt that his condition did not improve as he and his family expected. Okupe was first diagnosed with prostate cancer 16 years ago and later developed sarcoma in his right shoulder.