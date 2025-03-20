Emergency Rule: Meet Rivers Administrator, Ex-Naval Chief Ibas

President Bola Tinubu has named Admiral Ibokette Ibas, an administrator for Rivers State.

Ibas was appointed after Tinubu announced the suspension of the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu for six months.

Prior to his appointment, he was the 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff, a position he held until 2021.

Below, courtesy of The PUNCH, are things to know about the new administrator:

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (CFR, psc+ GSS AM ndc MSc) was born on September 27, 1960, in Nko, Cross River State, Nigeria.

He enlisted in the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of the 26 Regular Course on June 20, 1979, and was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant on January 1, 1983.

Ibas began his primary education at Nko Primary School and later completed it at Big Qua Primary School, Calabar, in 1971.

He proceeded to Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar, from 1972 to 1976, before attending the School of Basic Studies, Ogoja, between 1977 and 1979.

He furthered his education at the Nigerian Defence Academy and later obtained a master’s degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan.

He completed the Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course at INS Venduruthy, India, between 1983 and 1984, and underwent Primary Pilot Training at the 301 Primary Flying Training School, Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, between 1986 and 1987.

In 1990, he attended the Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, and later participated in the Amphibious Warfare Course at the United States Marine Corps University, Quantico, Virginia, in 1992.

He also specialised in Underwater Warfare at NNS Quorra in 1994 and completed the Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in 1997. Additionally, he attended the National Defence Course at the National Defence College, Islamabad, Pakistan, in 2005.

As a midshipman, he was posted on board NNS Ruwan Yaro, NNS Obuma, and NNS Aradu. After his commission, he served as a watchkeeping officer on NNS Ayam and NNS Ekpe.

Between 1993 and 1996, he was the executive officer of NNS Siri, NNS Ekun, and NNS Ambe. He also served as the commanding officer of the Nigerian Navy Underwater Warfare School from 1997 to 1998 and later led the Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, from 1998 to 2000.

His staff appointments included serving as a directing staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, from 2000 to 2002, and later as deputy commandant in 2014.

He was the naval provost marshal between 2003 and 2004 and served as the principal staff officer to the Chief of Naval Staff from 2004 to 2005.

Between 2006 and 2009, he was the commander of the Naval Air Base, Ojo, and later the chief staff officer at the Naval Training Command, Lagos, from 2010 to 2011.

He held several other key positions, including chief of administration at the Naval Headquarters (2011–2012), Navy Secretary (2012–2013), and flag officer commanding Western Naval Command (2013–2014). In 2014, he was appointed chief of logistics and subsequently became the GMD/CEO of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited.

On July 13, 2015, Ibas was appointed as the 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff, a position he held until 2021. Following his retirement from the Navy, he remained an influential figure in national security and maritime affairs.

On March 18, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibas as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State following the declaration of a state of emergency in the state. His role involves overseeing governance and restoring order in the state amid political instability.