FG, ALGON Push Nationwide Proof of Address System to Boost Security, Grassroots Development

As part of efforts to improve security and accelerate development at the grassroot, the Federal Government and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) are accelerating efforts to implement the Local Government Proof of Address System nationwide, emphasizing its role in enhancing security, resource allocation, and grassroots development.

At a South-South sensitization program organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and ALGON, stakeholders highlighted the initiative’s potential to address insecurity and streamline governance.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, represented by Director Helen Gapriya, stressed that the system will enable accurate budget planning by aligning resource allocation with verified community needs.

It will also bolster **national security by providing law enforcement agencies with a centralized database to track criminal activities.

ALGON President Bello Lawal, represented by Akwa Ibom’s Ikot Ekpene LGA Chairman Aniefiok Nkom, underscored the system’s economic benefits, noting it will strengthen **financial inclusion and support grassroots economic growth[9][10].

Rivers State’s Permanent Secretary for Local Government Affairs, Dr. Itong Awani, confirmed the state has initiated modalities for neighborhood-level identification, aligning with the federal directive.

The initiative, set for rollout across Nigeria’s 774 LGAs, aims to reduce reliance on physical documents and enhance service delivery[7][9].

International partners, including Germany, have praised the model, citing its potential to improve electoral management and population data collection