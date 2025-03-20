Paul Bazia Wins Rivers NUJ Chairmanship Election

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) erupted in celebration on Monday as Comrade Paul Bazia was elected the new chairman in a highly contested election held at the Earnest Ikoli Press Centre NUJ in Port Harcourt.

The atmosphere was electric and marked a new chapter for the union as members chorused, danced and chanted songs to celebrate the sweet victory.

Comrade Paul Bazia from the Rivers State Ministry of Information chapel, who ran as a candidate for the “Transformation Team,” defeated his opponent, Mr. Ogboka Chris Umeda from the Rivers State Television chapel, who came from the “Mandate Team.”

The election was originally scheduled for February 2025 but was postponed due to a stalemate. It was a slim victory for Bazia who polled 144 votes while Umeda got 140 votes.

The stalemate had resulted in the inauguration of a Caretaker Committee which was chaired by Christian Lekia, Chairman of Radio Rivers chapel with Boma Waribor of Kristina Reports as Secretary.

a seasoned journalist with over a decade of experience, promised to champion the rights of journalists and enhance the welfare of media practitioners in the state.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and called for unity within the union.

The election had drawn attention for its transparency, with independent observers praising the process.

Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev Canon Jerry Needam lauded the peaceful conduct of the elections and pledged his support for Bazia’s leadership.

“I believe in Comrade Bazia’s vision for a stronger NUJ,” Needam stated, adding, “He has the knowhow and the passion needed to take our union to new heights.”

The event underscored the camaraderie and resilience of the media community in Rivers State, a vital force in promoting democracy and accountability.

In the words of one jubilant journalist, “With Comrade Paul Bazia at the helm, we are ready to soar!”

Others in the Comrade Paul Bazia-led executives include Senibo Kevin Nengia (Vice Chairman), Dr. Ijeoma Acholonu, (Secretary) and Barth Maduakolam Ndubuwah (Assistant Secretary). The rest are Ominini Leslie Wokoma {Auditor), Fubara Miebaka (Financial Secretary) and Daba Benibo (Treasurer).