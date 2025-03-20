HYPREP Report Presentation Highlights Progress On CEER

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has set a new benchmark for community engagement in environmental restoration efforts.

This followed the presentation of report of the Technical Planning Committee on the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER) to the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey and stakeholders.

The event which held at the HYPREP office in Port Harcourt on Thursday marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to address hydrocarbon pollution in Ogoniland, as the construction of the centre has reached an impressive 80% completion.

Speaking while receiving the report, Professor Zabbey expressed gratitude to the committee for their dedication in developing a sustainable operational framework, emphasizing the importance of the CEER in aligning with the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland.

The report presented by the Technical Planning Committee outlined a comprehensive plan for the CEER, including its administrative structure, staffing strategies, and a legal framework for establishment.

Professor Zabbey acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the committee members, highlighting their diverse expertise, which has been instrumental in shaping the centre’s vision to meet global standards for environmental research and remediation practices.

This initiative aims not only to improve environmental conditions in Ogoniland but also to position Nigeria as a leader in the field of environmental restoration, fostering innovation and best practices through the Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre.

Looking ahead, Professor Zabbey emphasized the CEER’s potential impact on Ogoniland and the nation as a whole.

He noted that the centre would serve as a hub for innovative research, skill development, and sustainable pollution management, ultimately contributing to improved public health and economic empowerment in the region.

The integration of biotechnology laboratories will further enhance research capabilities related to crop improvement and phytoremediation, aligning with Nigeria’s goals for national food security. As the report is set for submission to the Governing Council, Professor Zabbey urged all stakeholders to remain engaged in realizing the vision of the CEER for the benefit of the public, ensuring a lasting impact on environmental restoration efforts.