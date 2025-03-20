Gov Fubara Explains How Lawmakers Denied Him Access To Present 2025 Budget

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has explained that he was denied access into the premises of the Assembly Quarters to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill despite formally notifying the leadership of the House of Assembly of his readiness to do so.

Governor Fubara made the explanation during the inauguration of the Bori Zonal Hospital in Khana Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday.

The Governor emphasised that, in complying with the Supreme Court judgment, it was pertinent for every actor to be more interested in saving the economy of the State and ensure that public sector workers are not subjected to untold hardship.

Governor Fubara stated: “For that reason, I made all frantic efforts to reach the Speaker, which I believe, he cannot deny that, and other members of the Assembly.

“I went further to send WhatsApp information to him and others, notifying them that I will be coming by 10 O’clock this morning to present the budget so that there won’t be any reason why Rivers State will be in any fix because of me, as being alleged.

“But it was unfortunate when we got there this morning, we were denied access, and the next story I am hearing is that we didn’t make any communication. But I leave it to God who sees in secret places.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that he did everything that needed to be done to ensure that the situation was properly sorted out, but believes that when the lawmakers get instruction, maybe, later, they will comply with the Supreme Court judgment.

The Governor said: “I had to bring this up because I am aware of some news going round in the media that there was no communication, and that I was not complying. They even said that I was not making any effort. So, I feel it is an opportunity here where everybody can hear from me and understand the situation that we are facing.

“Like I said, nothing lasts forever. Even the greatest power, one day, it will end. What is most important is what we do with the power, and I have chosen, even if I have the power as they claim, and that I don’t know how to use it, I do not intend to abuse my powers.

“Because power, when you abuse it, is what leads to this kind of situation. I will not abuse it. I will continue to work and operate with so much restraint because I know that there is life after power.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara said it is very satisfying to see to the fulfilment of an aspect of the agenda of his administration, which is ‘Rivers First’, particularly in healthcare delivery.

Governor Fubara explained the promise made to Rivers people by his administration to improve healthcare delivery, enhance provision of quality education, robust agriculture, and the protection of lives and property, which he said, are pursued assiduously.

The Governor recalled that the project being inauguarated was initiated during the administration of Chibuike Amaechi and inherited by the immediate past administration but could not drive it to completion.

Governor Fubara said: “When we came on board, we saw there is need to ensure that all the Zonal Hospitals, not just Bori, all the Zonal Hospitals we have in Etche, Ahoada, Omoku and Degema are completed.

“The essence of these secondary facilities is to reduce the pressure in the teaching hospitals. If you go to the teaching hospitals, you will see the number of our people struggling to get quality services.

‘So, we felt if the Zonal Hospitals are properly fixed up to standard, there won’t be need of this issue of scrambling in order to get medical attention in our teaching hospitals. And for that reason, we didn’t end by just fixing it the way we met it, we believe that it will be proper this facility is expanded and everything that is needed in a standard health facility is provided. And, I can tell you, to the glory of God today, those things are all in this compound.”

Governor Fubara, who said the health of Rivers people, their wellbeing and success are paramount, directed the Commissioner for Health to ensure that the facility is open for use immediately.

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, said the Bori Zonal Hospital is not just a building but a symbol of progress, hope, and a brighter future wherein the people at the grassroots will be offered world-class medical services.

Dr Oreh stated: “This Zonal Hospital, is a 105-bed capacity secondary healthcare facility located in Bori, Khana Local Government Area. It is housed in a three storey building with support buildings, including a laundry, mortuary, staff quarters for 24 health personnel and their households, parking for 50 vehicles.

“It is specially important to note, Your Excellency, that giving your attention to the health sector, health facility attendance in Rivers South-East alone has increased by nearly 60 percent from about 589,000 patients in 2022 to nearly 1,000,000 between 2022 and 2024.

“The project objectives were first to provide referral secondary healthcare services with high quality equipment, which has been supplied by JNCI Limited for diagnosis and patients management of surgical cases, high risk pregnancies, trauma, critical healthcare conditions, newborn injuries and complications, and importantly, mental health issues to residents of Ogoniland and Rivers South-East Senatorial District.” In her welcome address, Head of Local Government Administration of Khana Local Government Council, Mrs Helen Chiorlu, said the Bori Zonal Hospital, located in the heart of Khana Local Government Area is a magnificent edifice that stands as a testament to the commitment of Governor Fubara to uplift and transform the living standards and health status of the people.