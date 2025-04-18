RPA Laments Economic Impact Of Suspending Elected Govt In Rivers

The Rivers Progressive Alliance (RPA) has expressed concern that investors; both foreign and local are shunning Rivers State “due to ongoing unconstitutional declaration of emergency rule.”

In a statement signed by its vice president, Engr. Dennis Owupele, the RPA remarked: “Except for those exploiting the situation for their selfish interest, businesses are suffering.

No reputable investment will be committed to an environment where the President can, for political reasons, suspend elected government and democracy.”

“This has led to rising inflation and a weak and vulnerable judicial system, making the destination unattractive for investment,” he continued.

Engr. Owupele asserted that the situation “has gone beyond taking sides in the political rivalry between erstwhile Governor Nyesom Wike and incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara; it’s about destroying the values and virtues of the Rivers people.”

The RPA highlighted the recent change of venue for significant events, stating that this decision has resulted in substantial revenue loss for the state and is indicative of the challenges businesses face under the current circumstances.

“The Nigerian Bar Association has moved its annual conference from Rivers State to Enugu, citing that the NBA cannot hold a conference in a state where unconstitutional governance exists and there is a total dismantling of democratic structures.

Such decisions deny the state economic opportunities as a tourist attraction and cast a very negative image for the state. It implies that under this authoritarian rule, businesses cannot survive.”