Khana Stakeholders Condemn Killings In Nyowii Community

Stakeholders in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have strongly condemned the recent killings of two young men, Mr. Lekia Sam and Mr. Saro Gbosi, who were brutally murdered by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on April 11, 2025, in Nyowii community, describing the acts as “barbaric and unacceptable”.

The Gbenemene Bangha Kingdom, His Majesty King Suanu T.Y. Baridam, expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of the two youngmen in the community, citing it as a serious threat to the unity and peace of the Nyokhana people.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack occurred on Tuesday evening when gunmen invaded the community, sparking widespread fear and panic among residents.

The community, known for its rich cultural heritage and peaceful coexistence, is shaken to its core by this senseless act of violence.

The victims were reportedly shot at close range, with witnesses describing the scene as “horrific”.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, but residents suspect it may be linked to ongoing land disputes or gang-related violence.

The stakeholders have collectively called on security agencies to investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to justice.

They emphasized that the rule of law must prevail and that those responsible for the killings must face the full weight of the law.

The Gbenemene Bangha Kingdom’s monarch has specifically called on the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to launch a full investigation into the incident and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

He urged residents to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out their duties.

The monarch assured the community that he would work closely with security agencies to ensure that peace is restored and that justice is served.

He also called on the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The Sole Administrator of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Barinedum Nwibere, condemned the recent surge in gang-related violence in the area, particularly in the Nyowii community.

During his visit to the community, Dr. Nwibere reassured residents of his administration’s commitment to justice and vowed to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the heinous act.

To facilitate the arrest of the fleeing suspects, he announced a N500,000 bounty for any credible information leading to their capture.

The Administrator also visited the palace of King (Dr.) Suanu T.Y. Baridam of Kasimene Bangha Kingdom, where he met with youth leaders from across the Nyokhana Kingdom.

Dr. Nwibere reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to peace, security, and the welfare of Khana Local Government Area residents, appealing for the cooperation of youths in maintaining peace and warning that anyone found to be instigating unrest would face decisive action.

The Greater Ogonis In Diaspora Organisation (GODO) has also condemned the recent killing in Nyowii community, Khana Local Government Area, describing it as a heinous and dastardly act.

GODO President Chief Ambrose Kii called on security agencies to launch a full-scale investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

He urged traditional rulers and residents to collaborate with security agencies by providing useful information to aid in the investigation.

GODO demands that the security agencies take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Ogoniland.

The organisation will continue to advocate for justice, accountability, and transparency in all matters affecting the Ogoni people.

Chief Ambrose Kii has assured that GODO will work with relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of the victims and their families are protected and that justice is served.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Rivers South-East Youth Assembly, Senior Comrade Simeon Waayii, condemned the senseless murder of two youths from Nyowii, allegedly by unidentified individuals. Waayii emphasized the importance of allowing authorities to handle the investigation and prosecution of the case to ensure justice and peace in the community.

He urged the youths of the community to remain law-abiding and avoid taking the law into their own hands, assuring them that justice will be served.

The Acting Mene Bua Lueku, His Royal Highness Barilee Brownson Nwiyaa Yaako, also condemned the recent outbreak of violence in Nyowii, describing it as a “disturbing resurgence of gang-related violence”.

He called on security agencies to launch a thorough investigation and urged villagers to remain calm.

The traditional ruler expressed concern that the violence could escalate and undermine the peace that has been painstakingly built in the community.

He assured the community that the stool would work tirelessly to ensure that peace and order are maintained.

The traditional rulers have assured the people of their commitment to justice and peaceful coexistence, while also warning that any criminal element refusing to lay down arms will face decisive traditional and legal action.

The community is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the investigation, hoping for justice and an end to the violence that has plagued their homes.

As the investigation unfolds, residents are holding onto the hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and peace will be restored to the community. The stakeholders are optimistic that with the combined efforts of security agencies and traditional institutions, peace will be restored and the community will be safe once again. When our correspondent in Bori reached out to Rivers Police Public Relations Officer Grace Iringe-Koko for clarification on the recent incident in Nyowii community. She promised to get back with further information.