Defections: PDP Calls Emergency Meeting To Halt Hurricane Tinubu

Following the gale of defections sweeping through the ranks and strongholds of the country’s leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Working Committee of the PDP has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to address the wave of defections and other internal crises that have plagued the party over the past years, The PUNCH reports.

The storm had been long speculated before the dramatic defection of the PDP’s former vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa; the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire PDP party structure in Delta, one of the former ruling party’s strongholds.

Delta Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, state commissioners, local government chairmen, and the state’s grassroots machinery all moved en bloc to the APC after a closed-door meeting in Asaba last week following ‘Hurricane Tinubu’, which had swept the PDP apart, with the opposition claiming the country was drifting towards a one-party state.

The party is facing one of its most difficult times since its formation in 1998. Having lost several members in the federal parliament, the latest being Oluwole Oke, a five-time member of the House of Representatives from Osun State, more defections, as being touted, would place the party at a competitive disadvantage with the ruling APC, with less than two years to the 2027 general election.

Meanwhile, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, recently reaffirmed as National Secretary by the Supreme Court, has vowed to attend the meeting despite the stance of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed led PDP Governors Forum.

A high-ranking source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation to comment on the matter, confirmed to a section of the media that the NWC meeting will address the defection of party members to the All Progressives Congress and explore ways to prevent further defections.

The PDP has faced persistent internal strife both before and after the 2023 elections, leading to increasing instability and divisions across the party.

Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum has faced intense criticisms since taking over from Iyorchia Ayu.

The crisis has disrupted operations at all levels, with most state chapters in disarray and zonal structures—particularly in the South-South—severely weakened.

Conflicts over the position of National Secretary have further split the National Working Committee, leaving it largely ineffective.

Additionally, the terms of many Board of Trustees members have lapsed without replacements, and the few remaining are split into opposing camps.

Amid the ongoing turmoil, a previous exclusive report by The PUNCH on February 18 disclosed that over 300 PDP members switched to the APC between February 2024 and February 2025, mainly due to internal conflicts at both state and national levels.

Likewise, the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Labour Party have experienced major defections to the APC, with internal disputes being a common reason.

Most recently, on April 23rd, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor and PDP’s 2023 vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, and all party members in the state officially joined the APC.

NWC meeting

Setonji Koshoedo, the acting Secretary appointed by PDP Governors, confirmed that the National Working Committee meeting will take place in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that the Supreme Court ruling on March 21 overturned Anyanwu’s removal, affirming that internal party disputes are not for judicial intervention.

In response to the ruling on April 14, the PDP Governors urged the South East Zone to propose a nominee for the position and announced Koshoedo as acting National Secretary.

Koshoedo in an invitation to NWC members, exclusively obtained by our correspondent, disclosed that the meeting is scheduled for 12 noon.

The notification stated “Based on popular demand and wide consultation, I have been directed to call for an NWC Meeting as detailed below:

“Date: Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, Venue: National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. Time: 12 Noon Prompt.

“All members of NWC and Cabinet Secretaries should pls note.”

A source, quoted an NWC member as saying that the party leadership is concerned about the current state of the PDP.

He stated “There is nothing the PDP can do to stop those who want to leave. Most of them defect for personal reasons, and some leave because they have issues with anti-corruption agencies. What reason did the Delta State Governor and others give? After all the PDP did for them, they still dumped the party.

So obviously, it is difficult stop those who are determined to defect—unless you have the power to fulfill their desires or shield them from anti-graft agencies targeting them or their allies. But we will keep doing our best.

“The National Working Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to address a range of critical issues affecting the party. During the meeting, we will discuss the ongoing defections, the upcoming Congresses, the forthcoming National Executive Committee meeting, and the National Elective Convention, as well as consider the recommendations put forward by the Governors Forum.

“At this meeting, we will carefully review these matters and devise proactive strategies aimed at strengthening and repositioning the PDP in preparation for future elections.”

Anyanwu also confirmed the meeting and pledged to attend as the party’s National Secretary.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Anyanwu urged the remaining party members to stay dedicated to strengthening and uniting the party.

He stated “I am aware of the meeting, and I will attend. The Governors Forum’s recommendations are part of the crisis. So, I will attend the meeting and see. We will do our best to ensure that peace reigns in the PDP and that the party is preserved.”

Anyanwu urged PDP members nationwide not to be discouraged by the party’s current challenges, assuring them that all issues will be resolved soon.

“It is time for peace. We have to bring the party together. Everyone must forget about their interests; we must ensure that the PDP is peaceful, united, and progressing before talking about individual interests.

“Defection or no defection, the rest of us must work to unite and reposition the party.”

Meanwhile, PDP NEC members, including Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary Diran Odeyemi called on party leaders to align their actions with their words.

They emphasised that broader consultations and reconciliation efforts would help restore confidence among party members nationwide.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, Osadolor urged the party leadership to come down from their high positions.

He said, “If there are questions or criticisms about the management style of the party leadership, we should counter them with solutions.

“We have to propose the solutions to the party leadership so that the party itself can self-reform and provide the necessary leadership.

There is no perfect organisation or institution on earth. For those saying the NWC, currently led by Damagun, is not performing at its best, I wonder what they want.

“Ambassador Ilya Damagun has preached peace, reconciliation, harmony, and unity within the party. I don’t know if they expect him to go to a market and buy gum to bring the party together.

“The truth is that everyone involved has come down from their high positions to explore ways to advance the party’s interests in a manner that makes the PDP attractive and ready to win future elections.

“To achieve this, all party leaders—whether Governors, NWC members, BoT members, or others—must match their words with actions.”

To stop defections, Osadolor suggested amending Nigerian laws to prevent elected officials from leaving the political platform through which they were elected to join another.

Also, Odeyemi expressed regret that the divisions within all levels of the party contributed to the wave of defections affecting it.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary reportedly urged all party leaders to move beyond just issuing press statements.

He stated “For me, the governors and all organs of the party should go beyond just issuing a press statement. It should focus on tackling the party’s issues.

“If possible, they should put aside their egos and individual differences, and sit down to properly diagnose the problems and move forward. The governors remain the only stakeholders who can design a system or strategy to get the party back on track.

“The NWC, as we know, is polarized. The NEC has not been able to meet. Various dates for the NEC meeting have been proposed but have never worked. This is demoralizing the entire membership of the party nationwide, especially the governors. Some of them are even rumored to be defecting.

“The Governors silence is not helping the party. They need to be more proactive and concerned about the party, not just national affairs. Only when you have peace within your home can you focus on what is happening outside.”

APC welcomes Oborevwori

In a related development, we learned that Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, will lead other party officials, ministers, and others in welcoming Okowa, Oborevwori, and other defectors into the ruling party.

The source revealed that the defectors will be officially welcomed into the party in Asaba, Delta State, on Monday (today).

Confirming this, APC Publicity Director Bala Ibrahim stated that all arrangements have been finalised to welcome the defectors into the party.

Ibrahim, in an exclusive interview, stated, “APC governors, the National Chairman, and some key members of the National Working Committee will be there to welcome them into our party.

“This doesn’t mean that other activities of the party will stand still because of the reception; everything will happen in Delta State, and the party’s National Headquarters will remain operational in Abuja.”

More so, the APC Deputy National Chairman South, Emma Eneukwu, called Delta State Governor’s defection a significant boost, sending positive signals nationwide.

In a letter to the governor, he welcomed the move, noting it strengthens the link between Delta and the Federal Government, bringing more benefits to the people.

The letter read in part, “I write on behalf of the entire Southern chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, to welcome you to the large and vibrant family of the party and to pledge our commitment to working with you for the benefit of our zone and our nation in general.

“We have watched and followed your outstanding performance and your kind of politics long before you even became be Governor of Delta State. You have been loyal, dependable, goal getter and a complete gentleman.

“Your joining our party is therefore a major booster to the APC which has room for all and is eager to welcome everyone for us to build the Nigerian dream together.

“We in the APC have never pretended that Nigeria has reached an Eldorado under our watch, but we are very convinced that nation building is a gradual process that requires men and women of good heart and conscience to achieve.”

Eneukwu praised Governor Oborevwori for his infrastructure achievements in Delta State and expressed joy that he, along with his cabinet and key political leaders, joined the APC.

It added “We have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience to bear as you contribute more to the centre in terms of robust ideas and strategic engagements as exemplified by the solid infrastructural revolution you have embarked upon since you assume office as Governor of Delta state.

“We are excited that within the short time you have been Governor, you have shown utmost impact and distinction. So we see your coming into our party as a massive political asset and boost.

“To demonstrate your leadership capacity and influence, you did not only come into the APC but you came with all those who matter in Delta politics, your State Executive Council and your entire political structure.

By this act we are gladdened that APC is now firmly in control of the entire Delta state and would clinch all posts in any election. What a feat! We thank you and we are proud of your efforts”

“We also use his medium to welcome former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, your predecessor who also declared for the APC and extend our right hand of fellowship to him.

Presidency reacts

The Presidency on Sunday said the recent en masse defections of heavyweights from the PDP to the APC were of their free will and not coercion from President Bola Tinubu or his allies.

It denied accusations of a one-party state, insisting that democracy was not under threat or undermined “simply because politicians exercise their rights of association.”

“Nigerians migrating to the APC and expressing support for Tinubu are doing so out of their free will, based on the belief that the reforms being executed are in the interest of Nigerians and the unborn generation,” Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement Sunday.

The statement is titled ‘Democracy Strong and Alive in Nigeria.’

Onanuga’s rebuttal follows last Wednesday’s defection, the first time a sitting Delta governor had abandoned the PDP since 1999.

Delta’s wave of defection follows similar realignments in Rivers and Cross River, trimming the PDP’s governorship map to ten states and shaking a region once regarded as a fortress for the opposition.

Feelers from the APC identified Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Aba Yusuf of Kano and the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, as four new converts expected to join the party in the coming weeks.

The PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP are currently grappling with internal crises compounded by defections to the APC, which has left their parties in disarray.

Some politicians say the crises are being sponsored to weaken the opposition ahead of 2027, a claim the Presidency denied.

“The opposition cannot blame President Tinubu and the governing APC for their poor organisation, indiscipline, and gross incompetence in managing their affairs,” it said on Sunday.

“While the opposition elements are understandably heartbroken and disillusioned over the failure of their fabled grand coalition to gain traction, we find it disturbing that they resorted to peddling false allegations of the promotion of a one-party State against President Bola Tinubu, who is working very hard to reverse decades of economic mismanagement of our country.

“Contrary to the false claims in the sponsored propaganda materials in circulation across mainstream and social media, democracy is not under any threat in Nigeria. Accusations that the administration is moving towards authoritarianism are baseless and exaggerated.

“We must add that no policy, official action, or directive from the Presidency seeks to ‘dismantle democracy’ or ‘weaken opposition or create a one-party state,’” Onanuga added.

The Presidency said accusations of bribery, blackmail, and the weaponisation of state institutions “only exist in the idle minds” of politicians and their agents “who have failed in their assigned duty of opposition.”

“It is certainly not part of President Tinubu’s job to organise or strengthen opposition parties,” it insisted.

It questioned the moral stance of those who celebrated the defection of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party and the formation of a regional grand coalition with the sole aim of defeating President Tinubu in the 2027 election but are “shedding crocodile tears” over Nigeria’s so-called drift to a one-party state and authoritarianism.

It argued that while the “defenders of democracy” raised no anxious voice against the disgruntled politicians cobbling an anti-Tinubu, anti-APC coalition along dangerous regional lines, even before INEC blows the whistle for party politicking, they are quick to ascribe the political shifts in some states to “bribery, blackmail, and coercion” without any shred of evidence.

“Without any equivocation, freedom of association, freedom of speech and freedom of choice are part of the cherished ideals of democracy. When politicians and citizens can not freely join any association or political party of their choice or cannot openly express their views, democracy is imperiled.

“Those opposed to the Tinubu administration should understand that they can issue diatribes, without fear, against the government because we practice democracy.

“It is hypocrisy writ large when opposition politicians and their collaborators in the ‘human rights’ movement desire that the party of the President should implode so they can gain electoral advantage and cry wolf when their wish does not materialize,” the President said.

It also described as “a gross disservice to democracy” by its accusers to delegitimise the political choices of some Nigerians while upholding the choices of others to form a coalition against Tinubu and APC.

Onanuga opined that under President Tinubu, democracy is strong, and the multiparty democratic system will continue to flourish unhindered.

“His administration remains resolutely committed to upholding and strengthening the democratic foundations upon which our Fourth Republic has stood since 1999. Politicians changing party affiliation are not new or peculiar to Nigeria.

“In more advanced democracies, there are ready examples of notable politicians, statesmen and women who changed their parties,” he added.

The Presidential aide said Tinubu and the APC’s National Working Committee, led by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, deserve commendation for making the governing party viable and attractive to Nigerians willing to participate in the democratic process.

“President Tinubu is an avowed democrat and a firm believer in multiparty democracy. His political activism and democratic credentials in galvanising and strengthening opposition platforms as a force that defeated a sitting President and the then ruling party attest to his profound credibility as a tested and relentless defender of multiparty democracy.

“We urge all Nigerians to join hands with the administration in protecting our democracy by respecting their choices and giving a wide berth to peddlers of alarming narratives rooted in fiction,” the statement concluded.

Akwa Ibom jigsaw

Meanwhile, all is not well with the PDP in Akwa Ibom State following the alleged planned defection of Governor Umo Eno to the APC.

The governor, elected on the platform of the PDP, recently declared his readiness to support the 2027 re-election bid of President Tinubu.

Widely seen as one of the PDP governors plotting his exit from the party to join the APC in the weeks ahead, things are not panning out seamlessly for the Akwa Ibom governor as planned.

It is not clear if Eno’s quest to exit the PDP has received the backing of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, who is said to have told close sources that his loyalty to the PDP remained unshaken.

We also gathered that though Eno was to quickly follow on the heels of his Delta counterpart, Oborevwori, the unwillingness of Emmanuel to jump ship is making things difficult for him.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitive nature said that the different posture between the two Akwa Ibom leaders has left the state chapter of the PDP in disarray.

He said, “Gov Eno has made up his mind to leave the PDP, but the challenge before him is that the man who brought him to power, Udom Emmanuel, is not ready to leave the PDP. Emmanuel is aware of the insults and backlash directed at his former colleague, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, when he led Governor Oborevwori and the PDP state structure to APC on Wednesday.

“It was Okowa who sold the idea of defection to Sheriff because, whether you like it or not, Okowa, for now, holds the key to that structure in Delta State. But in the case of Akwa Ibom, it’s Eno who is seeking the help of Emmanuel to make this move; Emmanuel is not convinced, leaving the governor in a state of confusion. This is the current dilemma Eno has found himself in.”

Asked if Eno was likely to defect to the APC without the support of his predecessor, the source added, “At the moment, Eno cannot boast of more than a few state lawmakers and maybe one or two federal lawmakers on his side. As I said, the structure is with the ex-governor.

What would his sole defection do for him? Things were easier in Delta State because the owner of the structure engineered the move to the APC. In Akwa Ibom, it is the governor who is desperate to move. Unfortunately, he does not have the machinery to enable him to call the shots as it were.”

Meanwhile, Osadolor lauded the ex-Akwa governor for his principled stand on quitting the PDP, saying, “His resolve not to be distracted shows his strength of character. We are proud of him.”

The PDP Deputy National Youth Leader dismissed claims that some governors elected on the platform of the party were not in charge of their respective state structures.

“It is strange to hear this because by our convention the governor is the leader of the party at the state level. If, after handing over the party structures to them, they turned back and gave them to their predecessors, that is their business. All we know is that the Delta governor ought to be in charge of the PDP in his state, while Eno should similarly be in charge in Akwa Ibom. If indeed they handed over control to their predecessors, perhaps it is their style and they should accept the responsibility that comes with this.”