Rivers NUJ WPFD Kicks Off Sensitization Tour Ahead Of Press Freedom Day

In preparation for the successful commemoration of this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) on Saturday, May 3, the Planning Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, on Friday, April 25, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Acting General Manager of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (RSBC), Mr. Ezekiel Mgbo-Awaji, to seek partnership and cooperation for the event.

Leading the delegation, Chairman of the WPFD Planning Committee, Pastor Paul Damgbor, stated that: “We have a mandate from the NUJ Rivers State Council to coordinate impactful activities for this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

As you know, the media is instrumental in driving societal change and is often regarded as the ‘Third Estate of the Realm.”

He further unveiled the lineup of events, which include a Freedom Walk at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, followed by a Symposium and Press Conference at 10:00 a.m. on the same day.

According to him, the keynote address at the Symposium will be delivered by Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, a communication expert, Executive Director of De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education, and former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, while the Chairman of the Occasion is expected to be Eze, Sir Mike Elechi, alongside other notable media veterans.

Pastor Damgbor also applauded the efforts of the RSBC boss, Mr. Mgbo-Awaji in revitalizing Radio Rivers amidst ongoing challenges.

“We have seen notable improvements within the station despite operational constraints.

Radio Rivers will be the first stop when our Sensitization Tour officially kicks off on Monday, April 28, 2025.

This station has trained some of the finest journalists in both the public and private sectors,” he noted.

Damgbor further stated that this year’s World Press Freedom Day, themed ‘Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media’, is expected to be one of the most significant celebrations ever held by the NUJ Rivers State Council.

Responding, Mr. Ezekiel Mgbo-Awaji expressed appreciation for the visit, describing it as a reaffirmation of Radio Rivers’ integral role in press development in the state.

He stressed the pivotal role of media houses in advancing press freedom, adding that Radio Rivers has consistently championed public enlightenment through its legacy jingles and educational programming.

“As a media house, Radio Rivers have always been at the forefront in terms of educating, informing and entertaining the public.

In the history of radio broadcasting in Nigeria, Radio Rivers remains the only station with a public enlightenment jingle that continues to resonate with audiences, regardless of the time it is aired.

People still seek it out because of its lasting impact,” said the Acting General Manager.

Speaking further, the RSBC boss said; “Freedom of the press is fundamentally about the right to speak freely without fear of harassment.

Sadly, many in our society remain unaware of this right. That is why, as a media organization, we are fully committed to supporting this important initiative”.

Mr. Mgbo-Awaji assured the WPFD Committee of Radio Rivers’ full support and pledged airtime to promote the significance of WPFD and the activities planned.

He also commended the committee for their efforts and confirmed the active participation of members of the Radio Rivers NUJ Chapel in the upcoming celebration.

The Sensitization Tour commemorating this year’s World Press Freedom Day will begin today, Monday, April 28th 2025, with Radio Rivers taking the lead, followed by Garden City fm PH.

While Rhythm 93.7fm will play host to the WPFD Team on Tuesday this week.

The Sensitization Tour is aimed at enlightening the public on the significance of the World Press Freedom Day, discussing this year’s theme, and unveiling the lineup of activities planned to commemorate the occasion. Veteran media practitioners and key stakeholders are expected to be on board for the Sensitization Tour to lend their voices, share insights on the importance of press freedom, and encourage active public participation in the upcoming celebrations.