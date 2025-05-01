House of Reps Grills Rivers SOLAD

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the political situation in Rivers State has begun a long-anticipated session with the state’s Sole Administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, behind closed doors.

The meeting, which had been postponed multiple times, comes as the House exercises its constitutional powers to take over the legislative functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly, following heightened tensions and governance disruptions in the state.

Mr Ibas, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in March following the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, appeared before the committee for the first time.

In his remarks, he apologised for his earlier absence and requested more time to adequately prepare a comprehensive briefing.

He said he is still settling down in the new role, appealing for understanding and patience from the lawmakers.

Shortly after his plea, members of the press were asked to leave the room, and the session proceeded behind closed doors. POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the Sole Administrator was scheduled to meet with the committee on Thursday but failed to appear.