Royal Father Appreciates Own Illustrous Sons For Support

The royal father of Orlukwor Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Eze Prince Ike Ehie, Eze Igbu Orlukwor II, Eze Ehie II, has  acknowledged and appreciated efforts by some illustrious sons of the kingdom to ensure smooth operation of the palace.

The monarch said the efforts of these sons have really softened and brought some changes that are impacting on the people.

 Eze who poured encomium on those public-spirited individuals, specifically mentioned Chief Hon. Salvation Ezegwogwo JP, Ukaame I of Ekpeye Ethnic Nation, Engr. Wisdom Chimekenim Alali and Snr. Comr. Emeni Ibe for their humanitarian gesture.

He pointed out that outside cash donations, materials items so far presented to the Palace are; plastic chairs, standing fans, ceiling fans, amongst others. Eze urged the people to synergize with the Palace to fast tract development of the kingdom and the people.

