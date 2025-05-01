Addressing Accessibility Challenges In Rivers State

Most public facilities like malls, banks , educational institutions, churches and mosques are constructed without considering persons living with disabilities. While some have narrow doors and corridors that make it impossible for those in wheel chairs to access them , others have either steep entrances or are built without ramps. Worse still is the universities where lecture halls are located upstairs without elevators and their toilets inaccessible to persons with disabilities.

This ugly situations cause systemic barriers and contravene the rights of Persons with Disabilities as lack of accessible infrastructure has undoubtly caused limited mobility, social exclusion and of course barriers to economic participation.

Worried by this scenario, Faecare Foundation embarked on “Disability Rights Initiative Project Accessibility “(DRIPA), to advance the accessibility of the physical environment in Rivers State and increase the knowledge of disability rights among persons with disabilities and the public.

According to the Executive Director of Faecare Foundation Amb. Freky Andrew-Essien, Disability Rights Initiative Project which is funded by Disability Rights Fund is aimed at achieving physical accessibility and increasing public awareness inorder to achieve a society where accessibility is woven into societal infrastructure and public consciousness.

Amb. Freky disclosed that the project which aims at identifying and prioritizing the elimination of the physical and systemic barriers that restrict the participation of persons with disabilities in everyday life revealed that Rivers has not met accessibility standards.

She further noted that while some progress has been made, accessibility remains inconsistent, often reliant on individual efforts rather than systemic policy enforcement.

She also disclosed that the foundation’s thorough research in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas as well as her follow up checklist of some facilities checked in those areas showed little changes in attitude, awareness and physical accessibility of some buildings and infrastructure.

“Despite some positive strides by select facilities like shopping malls, most public buildings and infrastructures remain inaccessible.

Moreover the non – implementation of Rivers State Persons with Disabilities Welfare (Enhancement) Law of 2012 has continued to reinforce the outdated model rather than empowering persons with disabilities with based inclusivity. More worrisome is the fact that 43.5% of people who were asked about this legal instrument are unaware of the existence of the law while those aware of it learned about it either from social media or traditional media, conferences or civil society organizations”, she added.

The Executive Director of Faecare Foundation opined that targeted training for public service providers along with widespread public enlightenment campaign is necessary to shift societal attitudes and ensure that accessibility is prioritized.

She also stressed the need for the appointment of a special adviser on disability affairs to the State Government.

Addressing the challenges faced with accessibility requires the genuine efforts of the Government, Civil Societies, Christian and Islamic religious leaders, Private Sectors and individuals.

On the part of the Government, there is need to establish a well funded Rivers State Disability commission with the mandate of ensuring compliance with this legislative tool intended to safeguard the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities while driving continuous improvement.

The Government should also enforce accessibility in all public buildings and infrastructure projects while prohibiting approval of inaccessible building plans.

Rivers state must also adopt a right based disability law or domesticate the existing national framework to ensure enforceable standards.

Civil Societies and Private Sectors on their part are expected to demand accountability from policymakers and government officials, incorporate disability inclusion in all projects and programmes, increase awareness campaigns to change societal attitudes, and ensure that private establishments providing public services are fully accessible.

They are also expected to collaborate with disability focused organisations, build capacities to challenge accessibility violations and above all continuously engage in advocacy and policy discussions with stakeholders.

Accessibility is possible in Rivers State, yes because it is not a favour but a right. Rivers state should be a state where buildings, transportation, and even religious services should be accessed by all citizens, including persons with disabilities. It should be a state that recognises that true progress is measured by the inclusivity of its society.

It is more worrisome to observe that some hotels, churches and mosques lack mobile ramps, and the question is , should persons with disabilities be excluded from hearing the word of God or Allah as the case may be.

Unfortunately most people do not consider persons with disabilities while building their private residential houses even when they have them as friends, colleagues, associates and even relatives. Persons with disabilities have the right to interact and socialise and should be considered when constructing private residential houses too.

Accessibility is everybody’s business and should be total, it should include physical environment, social, educational, economical among others.

For Dr Obraori Peters Adiela, addressing accessibility challenges involves speaking up against any and every form of disability discrimination and dismantling systemic barriers as well as advance accessibility for persons with disabilities in Rivers State.

She disclosed several laws that aim to safeguard the rights of all including persons with disabilities in Rivers State and Identified ” Rivers State Persons With Disabilities Welfare (Enhancement) Law 2012 and ” Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 as specific in addressing the rights of Persons with Disabilities.

These laws according to the Bar. who teaches in the Law Department of Rivers State University, mandate accessibility aids in public buildings, prohibit discriminatory practices and impose penalties for non compliance.

She however regretted that enforcement of these laws has remained inconsistent pointing out that public recreational centres in Obio-Akpor lack ramps and accessible toilets forcing Persons with Disabilities to navigate hazardous routes.

The implication is that there are laws to protect the rights of Persons with Disabilities but the problem remains implementation. How come building plans without accessibility plans continue to get approval while nothing is being done concerning the existing buildings that do not have ramps to enable persons with disabilities access them.

There is therefore an urgent need to address the accessibility challenges that hinder the full participation of PWDs in the society.

Challenges such as public buildings without ramps, elevators, and accessible toilets, narrow doors and corridors, social and employment barriers, hostile work environment marked by inaccessible entrances lack of assistive devices and discriminatory policies that exclude persons with disabilities from employment opportunities all prevent PWDs from contributing to our economy.

There is need to urgently address these through advocacy efforts that require conduction of mandatory accessibility audit of public buildings, transportation hubs and educational institutions , imposition of penalties like fines for non- compliance, and prosecution of disability rights violators among others.

Another important measure is the passage of “Rivers State Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Bill 2024 into law while upgrading some facilities like banks, schools and government offices to be accessibility compliant.

Sensitization campaigns are required to educate the public including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) themselves who are unaware of the disability rights laws.

Since accessibility is a right enshrined in our laws, every citizen should enjoy it irrespective of disability. Rivers State Government, Civil Society Organizations, Media, Religious leaders, Traditional Rulers and Private individuals are enjoined to play their various roles in addressing accessibility challenges in the state.