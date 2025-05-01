Poor Sanitation Fuels Malaria In Bori, Says Dr Baribefii

As the world commemorates World Malaria Day, Dr. Baribefii Paagolah Nwizia, a medical expert from Ogoni and Medical Director of St. Mercies Healing Hands Hospital in Bori, has attributed the high incidence of malaria in Bori and its surrounding areas to poor sanitary practices, particularly the presence of stagnant water in drains and unkempt bushes, which serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Speaking to our correspondent in Bori on Friday, April 24, 2025, on the occasion of World Malaria Day 2025, with the theme ‘Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,’ Dr. Baribefii stated that malaria is the most common illness patients present with in medical facilities.

Dr. Baribefii emphasized the significance of World Malaria Day, stressing that it’s crucial for Ogonis and rural communities to understand what malaria is, its causes, and how to manage and treat it. “Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease that affects millions of people worldwide,” he said.

According to Dr. Baribefii, malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites transmitted through infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water often found in communities due to poor sanitation and drainage.

Dr. Baribefii stated the importance of prompt medical attention, warning that without proper treatment, malaria can lead to severe complications, including miscarriage in pregnancy, stillbirth, brain damage, organ failure, and death.

He emphasized community engagement and participation in malaria prevention and control efforts, saying, “We need to educate and empower communities to take ownership of their health and work together to prevent malaria.”

Aligning with the World Malaria Day 2025 theme, “Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” Dr. Baribefii called for collective action to reduce malaria’s burden and improve community health.

He also cited poor electricity supply as a contributing factor, saying, “The heatwave is so severe that people can’t sleep under mosquito nets, and the open doors and windows make them vulnerable to mosquito bites.”

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) statistics underscore the gravity of the situation, with an estimated 263 million cases of malaria reported in 2023, resulting in 597,000 deaths.

The African Region accounted for 94% of malaria cases and 95% of malaria deaths, with children under 5 years being most vulnerable to severe complications.

Dr. Baribefii also warned against the dangers of self-medication, emphasizing that individuals should consult doctors for proper advice and treatment.

“Self-medication can lead to misdiagnosis, delayed treatment, and increased risk of complications,” he cautioned. “It’s crucial to seek medical attention from qualified healthcare professionals who can provide accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans.”

He stressed that prompt medical consultation can significantly improve treatment outcomes and prevent unnecessary suffering, urging residents to prioritize their health by seeking professional medical care when needed.

Dr. Baribefii emphasized the need for collective action to combat malaria, saying, “It’s a collective effort that requires both individual and government action to eradicate malaria in our society.”

He advised individuals to improve sanitary habits, eliminate mosquito breeding sites, use insecticide-treated bed nets, wear protective clothing, and apply insect repellents. The doctor also called on governments to implement comprehensive vector control programs, provide public education, and ensure access to quality healthcare. “Governments can also provide mosquito-treated nets, ensure constant electricity supply, and develop infrastructure to reduce breeding sites,” he added.