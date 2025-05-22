I Am Emboldened To Chant Freedom Now, If We Die We Die, Pat Utomi Replies DSS Over Alleged Shadow Govt Plan

…It’s Energizing, Some Want To Put Together 500 Lawyers To Defend Me

…My Hands Are Primed For Handcuffs

A professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has expressed willingness to surrender to the Department of State Services (DSS) following a legal suit accusing him of attempting to illegally usurp President Bola Tinubu’s executive powers by setting up a shadow government.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/937/2025, was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, and the DSS alleges that Utomi’s actions represent a significant threat to national security and the constitutional order of Nigeria.

The DSS claims that Utomi’s plan to establish a shadow government undermines the legitimacy of the democratically elected government and poses risks to public order.

According to the DSS, the proposed shadow government, which is unregistered and unrecognised by the Nigerian Constitution, would attempt to operate as an alternative government, violating the provisions of the Constitution.

In a statement via his handle on Thursday, Utomi said some sympathisers are offering to put together 500 lawyers to defend him against the DSS.

Utomi recalled chairing a conference on democracy during the late Sani Abacha era.

The economist added that he would not go into hiding and is willing to submit himself like a lamb led to slaughter.

He said, “I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets. Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know.

“I want to thank all. It’s energizing, some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS. It was put as a question: Is this how democracy dies in Nigeria. The answer is in the affirmative. This is how democracy died in Nigeria. Where citizens cannot organize themselves to ask questions of their agents.

“Under Abacha we brought Nigerians together at St. Leo in Ikeja for a conference on the future of Nigeria. I chaired the planning which came out of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria on the watch of then Fr. Kukah and Ehusani. Now for shadowing democracy hell comes.

“Where am I? Will arrive on June 12 and head to Abiola’s residence. My hands are primed for handcuffs and if the Aquino treatment from Marcos, bullet at the Airport is preferred, I submit willingly like a lamb led to slaughter. Death is no big deal. 4 of my friends are in the morgue.

“What is certain is that Tinubu will not escape that same fate. He may have been in London when I faced the assassins under Abacha and been the supplier to Chief Enahoro and NADECO abroad of reports of my position on matters of the struggle but we all ultimately go the way of man.

“To the Spirit of Mahatma Ghandi, Martin Luther King Jnr, Nelson Mandela and the holy watch of St. Thomas Moore I raise the meaning of being for what is left of my time on this stage. “I remember the showman of Science, Carl Sagan, as the NASA orbiter turned its camera to earth for the final time. A spec of dust, home to tyrants who have threatened Rivers of Blood; and also to all those we have loved. I am emboldened to chant Freedom now, if we die we die.”