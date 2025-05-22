JAMB: Obi Decries UTME Glitches, Urges Reform Of Public Institutions

Mr. Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, has decried the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination glitch.

He expressed concerns over the recent technical glitches that marred the release of results, affecting nearly 380,000 candidates across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, broke down in tears as he apologised for the errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“I apologise for the trauma caused to the candidates,” Oloyede said tearfully during a news conference in Abuja.

Oloyede, at the start of the briefing, acknowledged “one or two errors” made during the 2025 UTME.

Obi called for the reform of public institutions in the country to avoid sensitive glitches that might turn to a national crisis while speaking with some journalists in Awka on Thursday.

He commended the JAMB registrar, for his rare show of responsibility and accountability in admitting the error and expressing remorse.

Obi described the gesture as a commendable act but noted that such high glitch posed a deeper challenge that depicted fragility of Nigeria’s institutional systems.

Obi said the emotional and psychological toll on affected students remained massive.

“The reports of severe trauma and even death, show the critical need for reliability, carefulness and integrity in public examination processes of the country.

“The failures of such glitches are not minor mishaps because it shakes the very foundations of trust in our public institutions,” he said.

He urged JAMB and similar bodies to adopt rigorous quality assurance frameworks, including continuous auditing of technical infrastructure, transparent communication, and rapid issue resolution.

According to him, there must be no room for further glitches either in JAMB, or any arm of government. “The cost of repeated failure is simply too high,” he said.