AG Slammed For Supporting Gov Fubara’s Suspension

Political commentator and public affairs analyst Jide Ojo has openly criticized the recent suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, expressing dismay over what he described as a deeply undemocratic move.

His criticism extends to the justification provided by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, whom he faulted for defending the decision.

Ojo voiced his concerns in a strongly worded statement, asserting that the President exceeded his constitutional powers. “I am among those who have publicly disagreed with the President over his handling of the Rivers State crisis.

The suspension of a duly elected governor lacks legal standing and democratic backing,” he said.

He argued that the decision marks a troubling departure from democratic norms, noting that previous presidents, including Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, did not resort to such measures.

“If the President wished to uphold democratic values, he could have taken a more constitutionally sound path, as exemplified by former President Jonathan during similar political tensions in 2013 and 2014,” Ojo remarked.

The political analyst also expressed disbelief at the legal backing reportedly provided by the Attorney General.

“As the nation’s chief legal officer, it’s troubling that he would support a position that runs contrary to democratic principles.

The Supreme Court had only recently ruled against Fubara based on his disregard for the legislative arm, not as a justification for federal suspension,” he explained.

Ojo questioned the inconsistency in the legal argument, pointing out that the suspension extended to not just the governor but also the deputy governor and all 32 members of the State House of Assembly.

“How can such a sweeping action be justified mere weeks after a court ruling focused solely on legislative neglect?” he asked.

Concluding his remarks, Ojo issued a warning to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to be wary of political aides who may not have the nation’s best interests at heart.

“He should be cautious of sycophants who are more concerned with securing their positions than preserving democratic integrity.

The public sentiment is growing restless,” he cautioned. The controversy surrounding the suspension continues to stir debate, with many watching closely to see how the presidency and judiciary respond in the coming weeks.